In the Churches

Trinity Lutheran Church of Lewiston is planning an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 920 Eighth Ave. The church is also planning a soup and bread suppers each Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. during Lent, starting March 12.
The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. March 8 at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org.
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus are offering a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on March 14 and 21 and April 4 and 11 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
A drive-through free food distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. There will be enough food for approximately 250 families, based on a family of four, and it’s open to all residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The distribution is a joint effort between the church and 2nd Harvest Mobile Market.