Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ReligionMarch 1, 2025

In the Churches

Trinity Lutheran Church of Lewiston is planning an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church, 920 Eighth Ave. The church is also planning a soup and bread suppers each Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. during Lent, starting March 12.

———

The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. March 8 at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

The Lewiston Knights of Columbus are offering a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on March 14 and 21 and April 4 and 11 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.

———

A drive-through free food distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. There will be enough food for approximately 250 families, based on a family of four, and it’s open to all residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The distribution is a joint effort between the church and 2nd Harvest Mobile Market.

Related
ReligionMar. 1
A heart that loves is a good thing
ReligionFeb. 22
In the Churches
ReligionFeb. 22
The lesson from the Good Samaritan: Expand your boundary for...
ReligionFeb. 15
In the Churches
Related
Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation
ReligionFeb. 15
Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation
Today is for defending God’s creation
ReligionFeb. 8
Today is for defending God’s creation
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
ReligionFeb. 1
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 25
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
ReligionJan. 18
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
ReligionJan. 11
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
Come in from the outer court
ReligionJan. 4
Come in from the outer court
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy