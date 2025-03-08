In the Churches

The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. today at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.
The Lewiston Knights of Columbus are offering a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. on March 14 and 21 and April 4 and 11 at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. The cost is by donation. Options for take out will also be available. More information can be found at facebook.com/KofC1024.
A drive-through free food distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. There will be enough food for approximately 250 families, based on a family of four, and it’s open to all residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The distribution is a joint effort between the church and 2nd Harvest Mobile Market.