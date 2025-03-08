In the Churches

The Pullman Islamic Center has scheduled its annual open house dinner for 4:30 p.m. today at its mosque at 1155 NE Stadium Way, Pullman. Members of the mosque will be breaking their Ramadan fast during the open house. There will be community interaction, reflection and cultural exchange, along with a short talk titled “More than Fasting: The Deeper Meaning of Ramadan.” Members of the Palouse community, including leaders from local schools, law enforcement, houses of worship and Washington State University, will attend. Others who want to attend are asked to RSVP at this link: bit.ly/3ER2bmL. Those who have questions may email mcap@pullmanislamicassociation.org.

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.