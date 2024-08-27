In the Churches

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Lewiston is holding its semiannual Stake Conference today and Sunday at the Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave. Tonight’s evening session for all adults 18 and older will start at 6 p.m. A youth session for ages 11-18 will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and the general session for all will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome to attend.

A drive-through free food distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. There will be enough food for approximately 250 families, based on a family of four, and it’s open to all residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The distribution is a joint effort between the church and 2nd Harvest Mobile Market.