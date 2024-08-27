Sections
March 15, 2025

In the Churches

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of Lewiston is holding its semiannual Stake Conference today and Sunday at the Lewiston Stake Center, 836 Preston Ave. Tonight’s evening session for all adults 18 and older will start at 6 p.m. A youth session for ages 11-18 will be held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and the general session for all will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday. All are welcome to attend.

———

A drive-through free food distribution is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 1115 13th St., Clarkston. There will be enough food for approximately 250 families, based on a family of four, and it’s open to all residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The distribution is a joint effort between the church and 2nd Harvest Mobile Market.

———

The Tour Choir of Immanuel Lutheran High School, College and Seminary will offer a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 14th St., Clarkston. The public is invited to attend the free concert titled “Beautiful Savior,” which is themed around the hymn of the same name. Selections will be taken from a number of major musical eras, including Renaissance, Baroque, Romantic and Contemporary. In addition, there will be familiar hymns such as “Be Still My Soul” and “Oh! For a Closer Walk with God.” The concert will run about 90 minutes, including an intermission. The tour choir is made up of 26 students representing both the high school and college departments of Immanuel Lutheran in Eau Claire, Wisc. The choir director is David Schaller, who grew up in Clarkston and is currently a professor at Immanuel Lutheran College.

———

Trinity Lutheran Church will serve a soup and bread supper during the next three weeks of Lent starting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. There will also be suppers March 22 and 29. Lenten devotions will follow the meal. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.

