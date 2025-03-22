Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ReligionMarch 22, 2025

In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

Trinity Lutheran Church will serve a soup and bread supper each Wednesday during Lent, starting at 5:15 p.m. each time. Lenten devotions will follow the meal. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. All are welcome.

Related
ReligionMar. 22
Arguments for the unarguable
ReligionMar. 15
FROM THE PULPIT: Have the courage to run the race of faith
ReligionMar. 15
In the Churches
ReligionMar. 8
In the Churches
Related
In God’s kingdom, stay on the bottom rung
ReligionMar. 8
In God’s kingdom, stay on the bottom rung
A heart that loves is a good thing
ReligionMar. 1
A heart that loves is a good thing
The lesson from the Good Samaritan: Expand your boundary for love and mercy
ReligionFeb. 22
The lesson from the Good Samaritan: Expand your boundary for love and mercy
In the Churches
ReligionFeb. 15
In the Churches
Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation
ReligionFeb. 15
Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation
Today is for defending God’s creation
ReligionFeb. 8
Today is for defending God’s creation
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
ReligionFeb. 1
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 25
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy