Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ReligionFebruary 8, 2025

In the Churches

The Women’s Aglow meeting for February is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. today at the Lions Club, 1205 Eighth Ave., Lewiston. The guest speaker will be Deb Killian of Eden’s Song Ministries. Coffee and fellowship at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by the meeting from 10 a.m. to noon. Those seeking more information may contact Angie Nuxoll at (208) 816-6300.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. Its phone number is (208) 743-9121.

Related
ReligionFeb. 8
Today is for defending God’s creation
ReligionFeb. 1
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
ReligionJan. 25
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 25
In the Churches
Related
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
ReligionJan. 18
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
ReligionJan. 11
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
Come in from the outer court
ReligionJan. 4
Come in from the outer court
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
In the Churches
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
In the Churches
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
ReligionDec. 21, 2024
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
ReligionDec. 14, 2024
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
There is no substitute for Jesus
ReligionDec. 7, 2024
There is no substitute for Jesus
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy