All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston is planning a 30th ordination anniversary celebration for its pastor, Father Mike St. Marie, following today’s 5 p.m. Mass.
The celebration will be at the social hall of the church, at 3330 14th St. Pulled pork with fixings will be served.
———
OROFINO — The Orofino Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 10 a.m. Sunday.
The conference will take place in the Orofino meetinghouse located at 13610 Fremont Ave. Bishop Josh Tilley will conduct the service, with Stake President Matthew Clegg presiding. The conference is open to the public.
———
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door.
The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The church’s phone number is (208) 743-9121.
———
Vacation Bible School will be offered at Lewiston Seventh-day Adventist Church on June 19-23, from 9:30 a.m. to noon each day.
The theme of the week is “Fiercely Faithful,” and there will be singing, games and learning about how God is faithful in good times and bad, according to information provided by the church. Those seeking more information are asked to call (208) 743-1981 and email lewistonsdachurch@yahoo.com.
The church is at 1212 19th St., Lewiston.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church Youth Group in Lewiston is planning pizza and movie nights this summer beginning June 22.
A meal and prayer will be shared at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will start around 6 p.m. The event will happen every other Thursday, starting June 22 and running through Aug. 17.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.