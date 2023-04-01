ASOTIN — Women in Faith of the Asotin United Methodist Church will hold its annual bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Asotin Lions Club, 118 Second St., Asotin.
Breads, pies, cakes, cookies, muffins and more will be sold, with funds raised donated to missions and local charities.
——
Gateway Church will have Easter week services Friday and Easter Sunday.
The Good Friday service will begin at 6:30 p.m. Friday and include a time of celebration and communion. Easter Sunday service will begin at 9 a.m. April 9. Gateway Church is located at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
——
Trinity Lutheran Church will celebrate Easter week with a variety of activities and services.
A Seder Passover meal will be served at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the church for Maundy Thursday, which will be followed by communion. Those looking to attend the meal are asked by the church to call in advance at (208) 743-4414 to reserve seating.
The Good Friday Tenebrae Service will begin at 7 p.m. Friday.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, festivities will begin with breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m., followed by worship service at 9 a.m. A coffee hour with children’s time and Easter egg hunt will follow. Trinity is located at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
——
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston will conduct services throughout Easter week.
Evening prayers and services will begin at 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the church.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday the church will have a Tenebrae service of lessons and hymns.
Commemoration of the first Eucharist will begin at 7 p.m. on Maundy Thursday.
Two services will mark Good Friday, with a noon offering and a 7 p.m. Friday service that includes music.
A vigil and communion will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday.
On Easter Sunday, April 9, there will be two services with one at 8 a.m. and the second at 10:30 a.m.
The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
——
Lewiston First United Methodist Church will have its Easter Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. April 9 at the church, 1906 Broadview Drive.
An Easter egg hunt will follow starting at noon.
——
Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman will hold Maundy Thursday and Easter Sunday services.
The Thursday service will begin at 7 p.m. and “will commemorate Jesus’ suffering and death using scripture, music, visual imagery, candles and darkness,” according to a news release from the church. Interim Pastor Gary Jewell will lead the service.
An Easter Sunday service will begin at 10:30 a.m. April 9 and will include trumpet music, choir, vocal solo and Easter hymns. The church is located at 525 NE Campus St., Pullman.
——
All Saints Catholic Church will hold Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday celebrations at 5 p.m. today and 7:30 and 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston.
A holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, with stations of the cross taking place at noon Friday and a Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
An Easter vigil Mass is set for 7 p.m. April 8 and Easter Sunday Masses will be celebrated at 7:30 and 10 a.m. April 9.
——
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold Holy Week Masses beginning with Palm Sunday at 11:45 a.m. Sunday at the church, 305 Birch Ave., E., Lapwai.
A holy Mass will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Good Friday services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
An Easter Sunday Mass will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. April 9.
——
Holy Family Catholic Church will celebrate Holy Week with Masses starting at 4 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Palm Sunday at the church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston.
A holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, with Good Friday service set for 3 p.m. Friday.
An Easter Sunday vigil Mass is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 8 and Easter Sunday services will begin at 9 a.m. April 9.