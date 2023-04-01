ASOTIN — Women in Faith of the Asotin United Methodist Church will hold its annual bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the Asotin Lions Club, 118 Second St., Asotin.

Breads, pies, cakes, cookies, muffins and more will be sold, with funds raised donated to missions and local charities.

