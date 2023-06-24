Orchards Baptist Church is offering Vacation Bible School from Sunday through Thursday for children 2 years old to sixth grade.
Registration will be at 5 p.m. Sunday, following by a family dinner at 5:30, and the program at 6.
The theme is “Twist and Turns, Following Jesus Changes the Game, Psalms 25:4.” Those with questions are asked to call (509) 780-7592. The church is at 1002 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
———
“Stompers and Chompers” is the theme for the Vacation Bible School that will be held at First Church of God, 910 Sycamore St., in Clarkston. It will run from Monday through Thursday, from 6-8 p.m. each day. All children ages 5 to 12 years old are welcome. Those interested in early registration may contact Kathy Brown at (208) 791-0060.
———
PATAHA — A dinner and praise gathering is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. today at the Pataha Flour Mill near Pomeroy.
The dinner will be from 5-7 p.m., followed by the praise gathering at 7 p.m. Those who want to make reservations are asked to call (509) 843-3799.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will hold its annual ward conference at 10 a.m. Sunday. The conference will take place in the Kamiah meetinghouse located on U.S. Highway 12, east of Kamiah. Bishop Lance Raff will conduct the service with Stake President Matthew Clegg presiding. The conference is open to the public.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston is offering a drive-by prayer session Thursday morning to anyone seeking or needing spiritual support. Church members will be available from 10 a.m. to noon at the corner of Eighth Avenue and 10th Street in front of the church. Those interested may drive up with their prayer requests and church members will pray with them, or visitors can write their prayer request or need on paper and give it to one of the church members. Requests can also be sent to the church at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston, or tlclewiston@gmail.com.
