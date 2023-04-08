Gateway Church will host a celebration of the resurrection on at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday. There will be a time of music and praise followed by a message from the pastor. There will be special activities for children and a nursery will be available for small children. The church is located at 707 Seventh Ave., Lewiston.
The Orchards Community Church will host its Easter services at 6 p.m. today, as well as 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is located at 822 Bryden Ave, in Lewiston. More information is available at (208) 743-1021.
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will have its Easter celebration Sunday, will a worship service at 9 a.m., brunch at 10:15 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston Orchards.
AHSAHKA — North Fork Presbyterian Church in Ahsahka is planning an Easter service for 11 a.m. Sunday. There will be an Easter egg hunt for children after the service.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewiston is planning its Resurrection of Our Lord festivities Sunday. It will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by worship at 9 a.m. A coffee hour with children’s time and an Easter egg hunt will follow. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
CrossPoint Alliance Church in the Lewiston Orchards is planning Easter services at 5 p.m. today and 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday. Each service will feature music, an inspirational message and water baptisms. Classes for kids and middle schoolers will be held (except for the 8 a.m. Sunday gathering). Those unable to attend in person can watch online at 5 p.m. today and 9:30 a.m. Sunday at crosspointlew.org/live. The church is located at 1330 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Lewiston First United Methodist Church is planning a worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by an Easter egg hunt at noon. The church is at 1906 Broadview Drive.
All Saints Catholic Church of Lewiston will hold an Easter Vigil Mass at 7 p.m. today, and is planning Easter Sunday Masses being at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3330 14th St.
LAPWAI — Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold is Easter Sunday Mass at 11:45 a.m. Sunday.
Holy Family Catholic Church of Clarkston will have its Easter Vigil Mass at 8 p.m. today, followed by Easter Sunday Mass at 9 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 1109 Chestnut St.
Lewiston’s Episcopal Church of the Nativity will have its Great Vigil of Easter with Holy Communion at 7 p.m. today. On Easter Sunday, the church’s Holy Eucharist will be at 8 a.m., following by the Festive Holy Eucharist Celebration of the Resurrection at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.