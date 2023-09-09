An Emergency Preparedness Fair is planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Lewiston Orchards.
All are welcome at the fair, which will be in an open house format. There is no cost to attend, but canned food donations will be accepted for local food banks.
There will be classes in first aid, mental health, gardening and herbal medicines. Other topics covered include water purification/storage, solar heat cooking, Dutch oven cooking, ham radio, freeze drying, food dehydrating, canning, fire emergencies, county emergency management, 72-hour emergency plan, emergency storage essentials and emergency finances.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks.
The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry through the west entry door on Eighth Street. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.
Gateway Church of Lewiston will mark its 10th anniversary with a special celebration service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
The service will include time of worship, followed by a message from special speaker Mark Brewster, longtime pastor of Orchards Community Church and founder of Shepherds Rest Ministries.