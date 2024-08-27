In the Churches

The Episcopal Church of the Nativity will provide a free community supper from 4-5 p.m. today at the church. In-person dining, with a take-out option, is available throughout the 4-5 p.m. hour. Entry is through both the east entry door off the parking lot on Eighth Avenue and the Eighth Street west entry door. The church’s food pantry is open 8:30 a.m. to noon every Tuesday, with entry only through the east entry door on Eighth Avenue. The church is located at 731 Eighth St., Lewiston. The phone number is (208) 743-9121.

———

PATAHA — The Pataha Valley Praise Gathering is planning for this evening at the Pataha Flour Mill.

The evening will start with a dinner from 5-7 p.m. today, followed by the praise gathering at 7 p.m. Music will be played by Mark Newman, Jon Van Vogt and area musicians.

Those who plan on attending are asked to make reservations by calling (509) 843-3799.

———