In the churches

KENDRICK — A bazaar and turkey dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.
The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, free for those 5 and younger. The meal will include dressing, green beans, potatoes, gravy, rolls, sauerkraut, pies and cranberries. Gluten-free options and take-home meals will also be available. The dinner will be followed by a craft auction that will include items such as handmade quilts and seasonal items.
———
PULLMAN — The Wesley Foundation campus ministry at Washington State University will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a lunch Oct. 27 at Pullman.
The lunch will be from noon to 2 p.m. at feature speakers and fellowship at the Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP at (509) 332-5212 or office@simpsonumc.org.
The Simpson United Methodist Church is sponsoring and is an advisers to the Wesley Foundation.