In the churches

PULLMAN — The Wesley Foundation campus ministry at Washington State University will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a lunch Oct. 27 at Pullman.

The lunch will be from noon to 2 p.m. at feature speakers and fellowship at the Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP at (509) 332-5212 or office@simpsonumc.org.

The Simpson United Methodist Church is sponsoring and is an advisers to the Wesley Foundation.