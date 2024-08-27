Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
ReligionOctober 19, 2024

In the Churches

The All Saints Catholic School 51st annual A.C.T.I.O.N. Auction is planned for 5 p.m. today at the church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30. A live auction will start at 7:30 p.m.

———

KENDRICK — A bazaar and turkey dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. today at the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, free for those 5 and younger. The meal will include dressing, green beans, potatoes, gravy, rolls, sauerkraut, pies and cranberries. Gluten-free options and take-home meals will also be available. The dinner will be followed by a craft auction that will include items such as handmade quilts and seasonal items.

———

A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of July, August or September is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Hospital Chapel, on the second floor of the Lewiston hospital by the cafeteria.

The names of those who died will be read, and there will be music and prayer.

The hospital is at 633 Fifth Ave. All are welcome. Those seeking more information are asked to call (208) 799-5402.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

———

The Congregrational-Presbyterian Church is offering a free quilting class for beginners and others who would like to help make a quilt that will be given to a worthy cause.

No previous experience is necessary, and all materials will be provided, said organizer Bobbi Matousek. The quilting session is set for 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Congregational-Presbyterian Church, 706 Sixth St., Lewiston, across the street from the Lewis-Clark State College campus.

“Come Quilt with Us” is an opportunity for anyone interested in learning how to quilt to participate in a fun, worthwhile project, with an emphasis on LCSC students, Matousek said. Once completed, the quilt will be used to help a nonprofit organization in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.

Those interested can contact Matousek at (509) 263-7149 for more information.

———

PULLMAN — The Wesley Foundation campus ministry at Washington State University will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a lunch Oct. 27 at Pullman.

The lunch will be from noon to 2 p.m. at feature speakers and fellowship at the Simpson United Methodist Church, 325 NE Maple St., Pullman. Those who would like to attend are asked to RSVP at (509) 332-5212 or office@simpsonumc.org.

The Simpson United Methodist Church is sponsoring and is an advisers to the Wesley Foundation.

Advertisement
Related
ReligionOct. 19
All these years later, I’m sticking to HIStory
ReligionOct. 12
In the Churches
ReligionOct. 5
In the churches
ReligionOct. 5
A box canyon and a blood-bought box
Related
Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?
ReligionSep. 28
Does "Christian Nationalism" have a home in the Christian faith?
In the churches
ReligionAug. 10
In the churches
LDS members from region assigned to missions
ReligionAug. 3
LDS members from region assigned to missions
Salvation is achieved only through faith in Christ
ReligionJune 8
Salvation is achieved only through faith in Christ
With God, all things do add up
ReligionJune 1
With God, all things do add up
As my philosophy professor knew, peace is power
ReligionMay 25
As my philosophy professor knew, peace is power
Are you dying to live or living to die?
ReligionMay 18
Are you dying to live or living to die?
Humans doing good things. Imagine that
ReligionMay 11
Humans doing good things. Imagine that
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy