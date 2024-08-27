In the churches

The All Saints Catholic School 51st annual A.C.T.I.O.N. Auction is planned for 5 p.m. today at the church, 3326 14th St., Lewiston.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 5:30. A live auction will start at 7:30 p.m.

———

KENDRICK — A bazaar and turkey dinner is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. today at the Cameron Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick.

The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, free for those 5 and younger. The meal will include dressing, green beans, potatoes, gravy, rolls, sauerkraut, pies and cranberries. Gluten-free options and take-home meals will also be available. The dinner will be followed by a craft auction that will include items such as handmade quilts and seasonal items.

———

A quarterly memorial service to remember those who died during the months of July, August or September is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. Joseph Hospital Chapel, on the second floor of the Lewiston hospital by the cafeteria.

The names of those who died will be read, and there will be music and prayer.

The hospital is at 633 Fifth Ave. All are welcome. Those seeking more information are asked to call (208) 799-5402.