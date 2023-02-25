That is a question I started pondering a short time ago. It is a question that only the individual believer can answer.
To do that honestly, I believe we all need help from the Holy Spirit. He is the spirit of truth.
John 16:13 — “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth.”
Let me start be giving you the definition of casual: “feeling or showing little concern; relaxed or informal; met with on occasion and known only superficially; lacking a high degree of interest or devotion.”
Now let’s look at the definition of chronic: “of long duration; continuing; occurring again and again for a long time; firmly established; always present or encountered.”
As you look at the definition of these two words, which one best describes your relationship with Jesus? Which one do you suppose the Lord is looking for?
An honest look at how and where we spend our time will give us our answer. How much time do we spend reading the Bible vs surfing the net or checking Facebook? How much time do we spend in prayer vs watching the television or playing video games? How much time do we spend getting caught up in the cares of the world vs ministering the gospel to a lost and dying world?
Please hear me, I am not writing this to put anyone down, I am writing this to stir us, (me included), up. There is a world out there vying for our time. The more time we spend in the world, the more chronic our relationship with the world will be, and the more casual our relationship with the Lord will become.
It’s just the opposite when, the more time we spend with the Lord, the more chronic our relationship with him will be, and the more casual our relationship with the world will become. There is a beautiful song titled “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus,” and it says when you do, the world will grow strangely dim.
The Apostle Paul tells us in Galatians 5:17: “The flesh lusts against the spirit, and the spirit against the flesh, and these are contrary to one another.” Another way of saying that is, “the casual lusts against the chronic and the chronic lusts against the casual, for these are contrary to one another.”
It’s like the man who went from town to town and fought his two dogs, one black and one white. He would take bets on which one would win. He always picked the winning dog. A man started following him around for a while and one day he asked him, “How do you always know which dog is going to win?” The man replied, “It’s simple, it’s the one I feed that day.”
If you want your relationship with Jesus to go from casual to chronic, spend more time seeking him through prayer and feeding on his word. It’s that simple.
Of course, Jesus is our role model. He had a chronic relationship with the Father. He lived to do the will of the Father.
John 5:30 — “I can of Myself do nothing. As I hear, I judge; and My judgment is righteous, because I do not seek My own will but the will of the Father who sent Me.”
John 4:34 — “Jesus said to them, ‘My food is to do the will of Him who sent Me, and to finish His work.’ ”
Jesus took that chronic relationship to the cross and died for the sin of the world, your sin and my sin.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
He did that to bring you and me into a personal relationship with the Father. Are we going to be casual about that relationship or are we going to be chronic?
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.
