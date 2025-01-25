It’s time we take a page from God’s book

Every sin is an opportunity to receive God’s grace.

When I use the word “sin,” it isn’t a condemnation — it’s a diagnosis. All of us sin, make mistakes, get caught up in the heat of the comment or have self-destructive habits.

This could sound judgmental, but I want to shift our perspective, to see this as good news. We might hold ourselves to a difficult standard of perfection: be good all the time, be the best, always be growing, hustling, profiting. Holding yourself to any standard can be a good and healthy thing. But holding yourself to perfection is exhausting, because you’ll never truly arrive at perfection. It doesn’t exist!

In his book “Low Anthropology: The Unlikely Key to a Gracious View of Others (and Yourself),” author David Zahl suggests that from a Christian perspective, instead of impossibly high expectations, we can have a more realistic view of ourselves, and even the human condition. He suggests three things about humanity we can see with a more clear-eyed view.

First, each of us are limited. We cannot be or do everything we set out to do.

Second, each of us has a divided self, caught between wanting and doing different things (for example, saying I want to be physically active, but also there is a new season of my favorite show that I’m probably going to watch in one sitting). In Romans 7, the apostle Paul says when talking about how he struggles, “I do what I don’t want to do, and I don’t do what I want to do.”

And lastly, people tend to be self-centered. And self-centered does not mean narcissistic, or explicitly selfish or greedy (though that could be the case). It means that more often than not, we tend to focus on ourselves and our interests. Each of us has limits, divided selves and self-centered focus. I find this to be an accurate description that can create connection and empathy.