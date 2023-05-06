I don’t know why, but it seems the Lord will often put a song on my heart that leads me to write a From the Pulpit column — this week’s entry is no exception.
The old song by Olivia Newton John, “Let’s Get Physical,” came to my mind recently, and immediately, the Lord took away “physical” and inserted “vertical.” “Let’s Get Vertical.”
I am in the process of writing a book entitled “WIFI.” In this book, I look at you and me as computers created by God. Just like the computer, we all have a hard drive. Everything on that hard drive has been downloaded by our five senses, sight, hearing, taste, smell, and touch.
These senses bring everything in horizontally. As I look at my childhood, I see where my father downloaded a lot of things that were not very good. As I grew, I downloaded a lot of things that were not very good. I allowed the world to download a lot of things that were not very good. All downloaded on the horizontal.
Needless to say, my hard drive was infected with a deadly virus. I was ready to take a 357 to it. Then a friend got right in my face and told me I needed Jesus.
A long story short, I decided to try Jesus. I will never forget the night I was baptized in the Holy Spirit and he came to live in my heart, and took me straight to Jesus.
John 16:13-14 — “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you things to come. He will glorify Me, for He will take of what is Mine and declare it to you.”
It was the Holy Spirit that revealed Jesus to me. That takes me back to the book I am writing. That night was when I received “WIFI.” That stands for “wireless infusion from inside.”
You see, it was the Holy Spirit coming into my life that took me “vertical.” I call him my new “heart drive.” He was the infusion. We all know that you can’t see wireless. That describes our faith.
Hebrews 11:1: “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
We have been born again and we don’t live our lives on what we see or feel; we live by faith.
Now the great thing about this new heart drive is that he will go in and clean up our hard drive. You might call him a great antivirus software. When we want to get rid of something on our computer, we hit the delete button and we will get a question, “are you sure you want to delete that program?” When we want to get rid of something on our hard drive, we do the same thing.
I had a lot of fear when the Lord came into my life. Through his word I realized I had not been given a spirit of fear, but of love, power and a sound mind. I hit the delete button and said I was sure, and Jesus removed that fear from my hard drive. He did the same thing with, alcohol, lust, bitterness and unforgiveness. He has done a great job of cleaning up my hard drive and setting me free.
2 Corinthians 3:17: “Now the Lord is the Spirit; and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.”
All of that clean up was done vertically by WIFI.
You look at the cross and you will see the horizontal crossbeam and you will see the vertical. Jesus died on the vertical to take care of the horizontal in our lives. All we need to do is hit the delete button and answer yes to the question, “are you sure?” — and your new heart drive will clean up your hard drive.
Come with me, and “Let’s Get Vertical!”
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.
