We are coming up on the greatest event in the history of mankind, the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. The stone has been rolled away and the Lord has risen.
Mark 16:4 — “But when they looked up, they saw that the stone had been rolled away — for it was very large.”
In Matthew 28:5-6 it says — “But the angel answered and said to the women, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen, as He said.’ ” As I think about that “rolled away stone,” I can’t help but think of the huge ripple effect it left. If I were to try and write them all down, I would run out of space.
Let me share just a few with you. Of course, the greatest ripple effect is the salvation of mankind. Jesus died on a cross to pay the penalty for our sin, then three days later He rose from the dead. The Apostle Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 15:17 that without the resurrection we are still in our sins and without hope. In 1 Peter 1:3, Peter tells us that we have been begotten again to a “living hope.”
We know 40 days after His resurrection, Jesus ascended to heaven to be seated at the right hand of the Father, and 10 days after that He poured out His spirit on all flesh. You can read that account in the second chapter of Acts. That is how we know we have been begotten again to a living hope. The living hope lives in us. It truly is the Holy Spirit that keeps this ripple effect going and going and going. It is an eternal ripple.
There is a song titled, “House of the Lord,” and in that song there is a line that says, “He rose up from the grave and my God is still rolling stones away!” Wow, can I ever relate to that! He rolled away the stones of alcoholism, fear, lust, hatred, bitterness and unforgiveness, just to name a few. I bet you can name a few yourself. Now I feel like a surfer, riding on the waves of love, joy, peace, grace and mercy. That, my friends, is an awesome wave, all the ripple effect of a “rolled away stone.”
Oh my, another song just came to mind as I am writing this column. I hope I can find the space to share it. It’s a song by Bob Dylan entitled, “Like a Rolling Stone.” In that song he says, “how does it feel to be without a home, to be on your own, with no direction home, like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone.” I used to be a rolling stone and I bet a lot of you reading this article were also. Because of that “rolled-away stone,” I am no longer a rolling stone.
I have a home, an eternal home.
John 14:2 — “In My Father’s house are many mansions; if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.”
I am not on my own.
Hebrews 13:5 — “Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ ”
I have a direction to that eternal home.
John 14:6 — “Jesus said to him, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.’ ”
I am not a complete unknown.
Isiah 43:1 — “But now, thus says the LORD, who created you, O Jacob, (I put Nick). And He who formed you, O Israel: ‘Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; You are Mine.’ ”
All because of the ripple effect of a rolled-away stone.
If you are not riding that wave, the Bible tells you how to get on in Romans 10:9 — “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Make that confession and let’s ride a wave together.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.