Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation

But my focus in this essay is not on Jesus Christ as Savior, but as D.A. Carson stated above, “sin is the source of death,” and not just physical death, but eternal death.

As unpleasant as the truth of eternal punishment may be for each of us on an intellectual and emotional level, it is a Scriptural truth that must be faced and not avoided. No one preached more on “Hell” than Jesus Christ — you can open any Bible concordance to affirm the same.

Let me quote just one example, and the context is the sin of lust:

“If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body be thrown into hell. And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body go into hell.” (Matthew 5:29-30, ESV)

Commentator F.D. Bruner observes from Jesus’ assertion, “Better to go limping into heaven than leaping into hell.”

Hell is characterized by being eternal, fire and darkness, destruction, everlasting incineration, utter unhappiness and misery, a place of dreadfulness.

But there is one additional thought to consider: the reality of hell will be far worse than the concept, and those who end there will in some manner or another understand they have chosen to be there.

Dear reader, my question for you is this: since hell is a real place and a destination for many, have your elders had the boldness and courage to preach upon it? Or are they simply hirelings or religious politicians “who have healed the wound of my people lightly, saying ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace”? (Jeremiah 8:11, ESV)

Your spiritual safety may depend upon your effort to answer that question, and perhaps to flee to Jesus Christ, trusting him alone for your salvation.

“I rose, went forth, and followed thee.”

Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.