Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
ReligionFebruary 15, 2025

Sin is the source of death, and Jesus is your salvation

From the Pulpit Paul Christianson
Paul K. Christianson
Paul K. Christianson

Exegetical theologian D.A. Carson was very perspicacious in remarking that “evil is the primal cause of suffering, rebellion is the root of pain, sin is the source of death.” (“How Long, O Lord? Reflections on Suffering and Evil,” second edition, 2006, page 40.)

Certainly, as Carson suggests, this is the Bible’s big picture when it comes to the “why” of afflictions and death in this world. The remedy for the former, in my opinion, is well-expressed in a hymn by Charles Wesley (1707-88), where he composed:

Long my imprisoned spirit lay

Fast bound in sin and nature’s night;

Thine eye diffused a quickening ray;

I woke, the dungeon flamed with light.

My chains fell off, my heart was free;

I rose, went forth, and followed thee.

Amazing love! How can it be

That thou, my God, shouldst die for me?

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But my focus in this essay is not on Jesus Christ as Savior, but as D.A. Carson stated above, “sin is the source of death,” and not just physical death, but eternal death.

As unpleasant as the truth of eternal punishment may be for each of us on an intellectual and emotional level, it is a Scriptural truth that must be faced and not avoided. No one preached more on “Hell” than Jesus Christ — you can open any Bible concordance to affirm the same.

Let me quote just one example, and the context is the sin of lust:

“If your right eye causes you to sin, tear it out and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body be thrown into hell. And if your right hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. For it is better that you lose one of your members than that your whole body go into hell.” (Matthew 5:29-30, ESV)

Commentator F.D. Bruner observes from Jesus’ assertion, “Better to go limping into heaven than leaping into hell.”

Hell is characterized by being eternal, fire and darkness, destruction, everlasting incineration, utter unhappiness and misery, a place of dreadfulness.

But there is one additional thought to consider: the reality of hell will be far worse than the concept, and those who end there will in some manner or another understand they have chosen to be there.

Dear reader, my question for you is this: since hell is a real place and a destination for many, have your elders had the boldness and courage to preach upon it? Or are they simply hirelings or religious politicians “who have healed the wound of my people lightly, saying ‘Peace, peace,’ when there is no peace”? (Jeremiah 8:11, ESV)

Your spiritual safety may depend upon your effort to answer that question, and perhaps to flee to Jesus Christ, trusting him alone for your salvation.

“I rose, went forth, and followed thee.”

Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.

Related
ReligionFeb. 15
In the Churches
ReligionFeb. 8
In the Churches
ReligionFeb. 8
Today is for defending God’s creation
ReligionFeb. 1
It’s time we take a page from God’s book
Related
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
ReligionJan. 25
FROM THE PULPIT: The Holy Spirit makes it all personal
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
ReligionJan. 18
In God’s eyes, you are the Beloved
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
ReligionJan. 11
Breaking free from the God-versus-Satan Hamster Wheel
Come in from the outer court
ReligionJan. 4
Come in from the outer court
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
COMMENTARY: Some terminology to aid our discussions
In the Churches
ReligionDec. 28, 2024
In the Churches
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
ReligionDec. 21, 2024
Pennsylvania’s Bethlehem: The city that was founded by Moravians on Christmas Eve keeps its traditions alive
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
ReligionDec. 14, 2024
From a cradle to a cross, from a womb to a tomb
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy