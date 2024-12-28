Some terminology to aid our discussions

Content warning: contains boring-ish, ugly-ish and academic-ish definitions.

I know silence to be the best answer to those who won’t value my words, but for the rest of you I aspire to assist with clarity; to help readers better understand so they can speak accurately about religion and the religious experiences of human beings.

French philosopher Michel de Montaigne said, “No man is exempt from saying silly things; the mischief is saying them deliberately.” As a serious student of humanity (and a loyal member), I agree — and not just because Monsieur Montaigne was a renaissance humanist. He would also agree that today’s mischief is often found in deliberately misused and misunderstood definitions and terms.

Ever notice that people tend to fear the unknown and what they don’t understand? Too often people outsource their thinking and beliefs to another’s misconceptions and the misunderstanding is perpetuated. That’s why serious students of theology also study atheology and understanding atheism makes people less inclined to atheophobia. A possible solution I can offer is a quick refresher on the theist-related terminology:

Gods are supernatural entities worshipped for both a creative and destructive power over the universe.

Theists believe in the existence of a god or gods, specifically a creator who intervenes in human lives.

Atheists lack the belief in the existence of a god or gods.

Monotheists believe in a single supreme god. Note: monotheism is atheistic lacking belief in the existence of all other gods but one.

Polytheism is the belief in and worship of more than one God.

Pantheism is the belief that God is everything and all-pervasive in an interconnected universe.

Deism is belief in a creator who is absent and does not intervene with human lives.