I have been contributing to From the Pulpit for several years now, and I believe this is the most difficult article that I have ever written. The reason for that is because it is the most heartfelt by both myself and the Lord, who spoke it to me.
One of my favorite scriptures in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:21 which says, “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”
What that is saying is, Jesus, who knew NO sin, became sin for you and me. As if that wasn’t enough, He then imputed to us His righteousness. Isaiah 61:10 says, “I will greatly rejoice in the Lord, My soul shall be joyful in my God; For He has clothed me with the garments of salvation, He has covered me with the robe of righteousness.”
Can you just see that picture? We bring our dirty stinky sin to Him and He takes it, and in exchange He gives us His robe of righteousness! That my friends is a great exchange! The things that the Lord revealed to me about this robe is where it gets disheartening. Many who have been given this robe disregard it. Disregard means to pay no attention to, or to treat without proper respect. They wear it, but give no thought about what it cost the Father. It cost Him the death of His only Son. Because of the pride of self-sufficiency, they feel they have no real use for it.
Then there are those who disgrace the robe. Disgrace means to be a source of shame to, to cheapen or dishonor. Since we receive this robe by grace, they become a disgrace to grace. There is no other way to say it. They grab a scripture like Romans 5:20; which says, “Moreover the law entered that the offense might abound. But where sin abounded, grace abounded much more.” They use that scripture as an excuse to live anyway they want to because grace will cover it. They are living a life of “greasy grace.” They fail to read Romans 6:1&2, which says: “What shall we say then? Shall we continue in sin that grace may abound?”
Certainly not! How shall we who died to sin live any longer in it?” This breaks the heart of God, because He knows one day He will have to say these words to them; Matthew 7:22: “Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ “And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’”
Then there are those who do not even know that the robe of righteousness exists. They are ignorant Christians. That is not a degrading word. The definition of ignorant is simply the condition of being unaware or uninformed. The reason for that is they never get into His word. They do not realize when they confessed their sin and asked Jesus into their lives that He gave them His robe of righteousness in exchange. Because of that ignorance, the enemy will be continually trying to disrobe them with his lies. 1Pe 5:8: “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.” They will live a life of defeat because they don’t understand that they are the righteousness of God IN Jesus.
Let me try to end this on a high note. When you do understand, you will delight in wearing His robe of righteousness. You will understand that it cost the Father His only begotten Son, and you will be so thankful! When you miss the mark and you know that the Father sees the Son’s righteousness, not your sin, you will be so grateful! Most of all, you will never let Satan touch your robe, let alone take it off.
Hasselstrom is an evangelist with Cross Tied Ministries.
