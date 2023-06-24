I have been contributing to From the Pulpit for several years now, and I believe this is the most difficult article that I have ever written. The reason for that is because it is the most heartfelt by both myself and the Lord, who spoke it to me.

One of my favorite scriptures in the Bible is 2 Corinthians 5:21 which says, “For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.”