The Holy Spirit makes it all personal

Have you ever had someone say something to you that you might not want to hear, and then tell you, “Don’t take it personal.” Ya, right.

Recently I was at a Bible study with some men and the subject of personal relationship verses religion came up. I have never been that fond of the term religion. Religious men flew planes into the Twin Towers. Religion is ALL about man’s attempt to find a small ‘g’ god. God himself came down as man to reestablish the personal relationship with us that was broken by Adam and Eve’s sin in the garden. John 1:1: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God.” Verse 14: “And the word became flesh and dwelt among us.” He did it all.

During our discussion, I stated that I substitute myself for the world in the scripture John 3:16. “For God so loved (ME) that He gave ...” One of my friends told me that that sounded pretty selfish. I told him that he was right. You see, I take my relationship with God very “personal.”

Then he said, “You can’t be selfish, you are supposed to go out and be a witness for Jesus.” Here is where it gets real, my friends. HOW can you be a witness for someone you do not even know? The closer my personal relationship with Jesus becomes, the better witness I become for him.

What if I were to go out all over and tell everyone about Michael Jordan? I might know a lot of his stats, but I do NOT know him personally. I have never met Michael Jordan, and I know nothing personal about him. If that got back to Michael, he might say something like, “Who is this guy, he doesn’t know me, and I certainly do not know him.”

Let me tell you, Jesus spoke a lot about his Father. He had an intimate (personal) relationship with him. He was always focused on the Father’s business. Luke 2:49: He said to them, “Why did you seek Me?” “Did you not know that I must be about My Father’s business?” In John 10:30, he said, “the Father and I are one.”