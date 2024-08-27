Jesus was asked by an expert in the Jewish law what he must do to live a life of eternal consequence. Jesus said, “You know our sacred teachings. What is your understanding?” The man said, “To love God with our whole being; and to love our neighbor as ourselves.” To which Jesus replied, “You got it! Do this and you will live.”
But the man wasn’t ready to accept that answer, so he asked, “Well, just who is my neighbor that I’m to love?” The scripture says that the man was trying to justify himself with this question.
Perhaps the man was trying to limit the definition of neighbor and justify his lack of love for people he deemed unworthy. Maybe he wanted Jesus to affirm that he had ordered his love correctly — he loved those who lived within the boundaries he defined as “love-worthy.” Maybe that’s as far as he needed to go?
Jesus responded with a story.
“A man is traveling, and he’s attacked. He’s left beaten nearly to death, and everything is taken from him, even the clothes on his back.
“Along comes a priest, who saw the man and passed on the opposite side of the road. Likewise, a Levite came by and passed on the other side of the road.
“Finally, a traveling Samaritan stopped and took pity on the man. He bandaged him then brought him to an inn where he continued giving care. Before leaving the next day, he paid the innkeeper to look after the man, promising to reimburse the keeper for any costs.”
Jesus asked the legal expert, “Who was the neighbor to the wounded man?” The expert answered, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus tells him, “Go, and do likewise.”
This story is a timeless teaching that is told so simply, yet it carries deep implications for how we direct our love and care.
As simple as it is, it has “some teeth,” especially with some nuance that we might miss when we hear it today. The legal expert would have picked up on it, because he knew what Jesus was hinting at in his choice of characters.
First, the priest. He worked at the temple, serving people there daily. The duties included prayer, ritualistic sacrifice, coordinating the feast days and many other tasks. It was work that touched many in the Jewish nation.
The Levite was from the tribe of Levi, Jewish people set apart to assist the priests in the work done at the temple.
In Jewish law, anyone who touched a dead body would be “defiled.” It would take a time of isolation to remove that status. In the story, the priest and Levite weren’t doing a bad thing by avoiding the body. The person could have been dead, and even checking might leave them unable to serve fellow citizens. Why risk checking on the body? They could justify their inaction as a good thing in service to their own country.
But what about the Samaritan? Samaria was a small region near the Jewish territory. The people there were a “mixed race,” their ancestry being Jewish and non-Jewish. They had some religious views that differed from the Jewish nation. Because of this, they were despised by the Jewish people, and the feeling was mutual.
In the story, the Samaritan is the one who shows mercy. But the Samaritan had reasons not to help the wounded man. He too would be “defiled” if the man were dead. More, he was risking his own life — in the story, he was in a foreign land where people hated him! He could lose his life and thus any chance to serve his family and fellow Samaritans. But he chooses mercy anyway.
Jesus teaches us to expand our boundaries of love and mercy if we want a life of eternal consequence. There is no right order or priority of love — it’s not “to my family and country first, and then we’ll see after that.” Otherwise, the legal expert, priest and Levite would all have been justified. Jesus holds up the one who ignored distinctions and took a risk to show mercy.
We should go and do likewise.
