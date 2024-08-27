Jesus was asked by an expert in the Jewish law what he must do to live a life of eternal consequence. Jesus said, “You know our sacred teachings. What is your understanding?” The man said, “To love God with our whole being; and to love our neighbor as ourselves.” To which Jesus replied, “You got it! Do this and you will live.”

But the man wasn’t ready to accept that answer, so he asked, “Well, just who is my neighbor that I’m to love?” The scripture says that the man was trying to justify himself with this question.

Perhaps the man was trying to limit the definition of neighbor and justify his lack of love for people he deemed unworthy. Maybe he wanted Jesus to affirm that he had ordered his love correctly — he loved those who lived within the boundaries he defined as “love-worthy.” Maybe that’s as far as he needed to go?

Jesus responded with a story.

“A man is traveling, and he’s attacked. He’s left beaten nearly to death, and everything is taken from him, even the clothes on his back.

“Along comes a priest, who saw the man and passed on the opposite side of the road. Likewise, a Levite came by and passed on the other side of the road.

“Finally, a traveling Samaritan stopped and took pity on the man. He bandaged him then brought him to an inn where he continued giving care. Before leaving the next day, he paid the innkeeper to look after the man, promising to reimburse the keeper for any costs.”

Jesus asked the legal expert, “Who was the neighbor to the wounded man?” The expert answered, “The one who showed him mercy.” Jesus tells him, “Go, and do likewise.”

This story is a timeless teaching that is told so simply, yet it carries deep implications for how we direct our love and care.