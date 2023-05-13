C.H. Spurgeon, the celebrated British preacher of the late 19th century, wrote:
“When our troubles are many we are often by grace made courageous in serving our God; we feel that we have nothing to live for in this world, and we are driven by hope of the world to come, to exhibit zeal, self-denial and industry. But how often is it otherwise in better times for when the joys and pleasures of this world make it hard for us to remember the world to come, and we sink into inglorious ease.” (From “Spurgeon’s Sermon Illustrations,” compiled by David Otis Fuller and published in 1942.)
The Apostle Paul wrote in similar fashion in his second letter to the Corinthians, particularly in chapters four and five. But to distill and understand what both Paul and Spurgeon were attesting, we might just think on one verse.
2 Corinthians 5:7 — “For we walk by faith, not by sight.” (ESV)
A very short verse, but packed with Divine wisdom for God’s people.
Observe in the first place, “walking by faith” requires gazing upon unseen realities, beyond the bin of facts of our earthly existence. The author of Hebrews describes faith as “the assurance of things hope for, the conviction of things not seen.” (Hebrews 11:1)
Dear reader, if your eyes focus only on the worldly, then you will miss the heavenly city above.
For Apostle Paul, it was not about a destination, but rather a motivation as we see in the heroes of faith in Hebrews 11.
What motivates you, the world with its cheap glitter, or are you more like Abraham seeking through faith “the city that has foundations, whose designer and builder is god”? (Hebrews 11:10)
Also note that Paul and Abraham walked “not by sight.” They simply put their trust in God, not in the world. If you trust in the world and the things of the world, you will suffer eternal loss and sadness.
But for the Christians, the difficulties of the world will magnify the glories of Heaven.
As one 17th century author put it, “The longer the storms, the sweeter the calm; the longer the winter night, the sweeter the summer days.”
As the Psalmist sing in Psalm 30:5, “Weeping may tarry for the night, but joy comes with the morning.”
Dear reader, what will it be for you — eternal weeping or eternal joy?
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.
