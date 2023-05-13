Repentance and faith go hand in hand

Paul K. Christianson

C.H. Spurgeon, the celebrated British preacher of the late 19th century, wrote:

“When our troubles are many we are often by grace made courageous in serving our God; we feel that we have nothing to live for in this world, and we are driven by hope of the world to come, to exhibit zeal, self-denial and industry. But how often is it otherwise in better times for when the joys and pleasures of this world make it hard for us to remember the world to come, and we sink into inglorious ease.” (From “Spurgeon’s Sermon Illustrations,” compiled by David Otis Fuller and published in 1942.)

