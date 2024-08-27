There is no substitute for Jesus

When going out to dinner with my wife, she will many times ask if she can substitute something on the menu for something else. Recently that word, substitute, started floating around in my mind.

How many times in life do we substitute for something? A good example is prescriptions. I take a prescription for cholesterol. I substitute a generic drug for the more expensive one. Instead of buying new tires, you might substitute used tires. In Hollywood, they usually bring in a substitute to stand in for the dangerous scenes. You get the point. The definition of substitute is, “The act, process, or result of substituting one thing for another, to put or use in the place of another.”

Do you realize that we were all created in the image of God? Genesis 1:26, “Then God said, ‘Let Us make man in Our image ...’” When he did that, he put a “God Hole” in our heart that ONLY God can fill. This writer spent a lot of years trying to fill that “God Hole” with everything but God. I poured in alcohol, lust, marriages, material possessions such as boats, pickups and nice houses ... all to no avail. Oh, I got some temporary relief, but nothing lasting.

Solomon pretty much summed up my life in the book of Ecclesiastes when he said his life was “all vanity, and nothing but grasping for the wind.” The word vanity means “empty.” Have you ever tried to catch the wind? What I ended up doing was trying to fill a “God Hole” with empty things. I almost ended up at the end of a .357. Then I went to a friend and he told me I needed Jesus.

I tried Jesus and the rest is history. What I now realize is that for years, I was trying to put natural things into a spiritual “God Hole.” When I asked Jesus into my heart, the Holy Spirit came in and HE is the one who filled that “God Hole.” In essence, God filled the hole he created. My life has never been the same.