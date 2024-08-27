Today is for defending God’s creation

He arrives as my world begins the crawl out of winter and I’m leaning into sunlight like a philodendron. As my weeks run soggy with grays and browns, he brings the warm reds of desert lands topped by a wild blue sky. He is my winter author and friend: Edward Abbey.

I warm up with “Desert Solitaire,” Abbey’s break-out book about his season spent rangering in Utah’s Arches National Park. He wanted to be a great American novelist, but it’s Abbey’s nonfiction that dependably breaks my cabin fever. This year, I add “One Life at a Time, Please” and the essay titled “A Writer’s Credo” tickles my brain.

Once upon a time, I wanted to be a nature writer, so smitten I was with Abbey’s way of taking me there. I even read and reread Abbey’s environmental and nature writing friends, Doug Peacock, Barbara Kingsolver, Terry Tempest Williams, Wendell Berry and Wallace Stegner. Author friends stick better than most, and they are all delicious reading for cravers of wild things. “Freedom,” Abbey said, “begins in the mind.” I’m a habitual binger of mental freedom and quickly find the moral edge of environmental issues brought by Abbey to be the moral edge of everything.

One of the Humanist Ten Commitments is Environmentalism, aka The-Be-All-End-All. Environmental health is the hinge upon which everything hangs. All human endeavors, all religious practices, and all the existence we can muster hinges on a healthy environment for human beings.

Unhealthy human environments are harmful, often murderous and always immoral. Abbey said this of anti-environmental capitalism: “Growth for the sake of growth is the ideology of the cancer cell.” To avoid metastasizing is the work of every sane, nonsuicidal, nonhomicidal, red-blooded moral human being.

For Abbey — for many of us — caring for our earthly home is a deeply meaningful, and some say a spiritual practice. His words: “My loyalties will not be bound by national borders, or confined in time by one nation’s history, or limited in the spiritual dimension by one language and culture. I pledge my allegiance to the damned human race, and my everlasting love to the green hills of Earth, and my intimations of glory to the singing stars, to the very end of space and time.”

But perhaps best is the way Abbey quipped a question: “Why is it that the destruction of something created by humans is called vandalism, yet the destruction of something created by God is called development?”

The truth is that caring for Earth’s environment as God’s creation is a serious tenet in every theistic religion I know of, Hinduism, Buddhism, Islam, Christianity, Jewish, and this makes environmentalism doubly, triply, infinitely righteous.