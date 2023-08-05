William Cowper (1731-1800) was a brilliant writer, poet and hymn writer. Very few poets and authors are able to surpass the depth and breadth, and the emotional presence resident in his verse.
Two of my favorites are “There is a Fountain” (1771), based on Zechariah 13:1: “On that day there shall be a fountain opened for the house of David and the inhabitants of Jerusalem, to cleanse them from sin and uncleanness” (ESV). Of course, this is in anticipation of the coming Messiah.
The second Cowper hymn, “God Moves in a Mysterious Way” (1774) sponsors confidence and trust in a Sovereign God for distressed and sad souls. What we see taking place in the world today, or in our private lives, calls forth for the promise of Almighty God, as we read in Isaiah 42:16c: “I will turn the darkness before them into light, the rough places into level ground. There are the things I do, and I do not forsake them” (ESV).
Dear reader, indeed, God’s Providence is often quite mysterious, but take the time to meditate upon lines 3 and 4: “Ye fearful saints, fresh courage take; the clouds ye so much dread are big with mercy, and shall break in blessings on your head. Judge not the Lord by feeble sense, but trust Him for His grace; behind a frowning Providence He hides a smiling face.”
William Cowper was a man who understood adversities of many kinds: He attempted suicide, was placed in an insane asylum for 18 months and, for much of his earthly life, was troubled by bouts of melancholy and severe depression. Yet on his death bed in 1800, his last recorded words were: “I am not shut out of Heaven after all.”
Why was William Cowper, a man so troubled for most of his life, able to rest in the assurance of salvation? The answer was sure: “E’er since by faith I saw the stream Thy flowing wounds supply, redeeming love has been my theme, and shall be till I die.” (“There is a Fountain,” line 3)
May God the Holy Spirit lead each one of us, like William Cowper, to full assurance of salvation in Jesus Christ in spite of our difficult personal circumstances.
Christianson serves as pastor at Grace Reformed Church in Clarkston.