The stone rolled away is revealed in all four gospels.

Combining the details from the gospels reveals that an angel rolled away the very large stone. An earthquake accentuated the event. Women who witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus walked toward the tomb bringing spices and ointments for the preservation of Jesus’ body. They discussed whom they might ask to roll the stone away. When the women arrived at the tomb where the crucified body of Jesus was laid, they saw that the stone had been rolled away and that the tomb was empty.

