The stone rolled away is revealed in all four gospels.
Combining the details from the gospels reveals that an angel rolled away the very large stone. An earthquake accentuated the event. Women who witnessed the crucifixion of Jesus walked toward the tomb bringing spices and ointments for the preservation of Jesus’ body. They discussed whom they might ask to roll the stone away. When the women arrived at the tomb where the crucified body of Jesus was laid, they saw that the stone had been rolled away and that the tomb was empty.
Jesus did not need the stone rolled away. The gospels reveal that Jesus could enter a room where the door was locked; he could appear and disappear. Therefore, the reason for the stone being rolled away was so people could witness Jesus had been raised from the dead.
These women were the first to witness that Jesus had been raised from the dead, and Mary Magdalene was the first to see the resurrected Jesus. Historically this is significant because it authenticates the historicity of the resurrection. If the resurrection of Jesus was a fabrication, then women would not have been the first witnesses. This does two things; most importantly, it informs us that this was a true history of the events as reported by the gospels. Second, the Bible heightens the position of women in the world by recognizing that they were the first witnesses and that their witness was true. Martha was among the first to recognize Jesus’ true nature.
John 11:25-26 — “Jesus said, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. Whoever believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?’ She said to him, ‘Yes, Lord; I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God.’”
Angels proclaimed Jesus’ birth to shepherds: “I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people; for today in the city of David there has been born for you a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.” They also were first to declare that Jesus was raised from the dead. One asked, “Why do you seek the living among the dead? He is not here, but has risen. Remember how he told you.” Jesus revealed many times that it was necessary for Him to suffer many things, to be crucified, and raised on the third day. Jesus made certain through His resurrection He is “the Resurrection and the life.”
There have been those who deny the resurrection of Jesus, at the time of the early church.
In Acts 23:8 “For the Sadducees say that there is no resurrection, nor angel, nor spirit, but the Pharisees acknowledge them all.”
Jesus even argues from Scripture that God is not the God of the dead but of the living. The themes of the Bible — creation, fall, redemption and restoration — only make sense if God sent his only son into the world to bring salvation by becoming the ransom for many. Jesus crucified paid the penalty for our sins, vindicated by the Father through the resurrection, our hope of glory.
Paul writes in 1Corinthians 15:14-19 — “If Christ has not been raised, then our preaching is in vain and your faith is in vain. We are … misrepresenting God, because we testified … that He raised Christ, whom He did not raise if it is true that the dead are not raised. For if the dead are not raised, not even Christ has been raised. And if Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile and you are still in your sins. Then those also who have fallen asleep in Christ have perished. If in Christ we have hope in this life only, we are of all people most to be pitied. But in fact Christ has been raised from the dead!”
We who believe declare: He Has Risen; He has Risen Indeed!
Gibbs serves as pastor at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.