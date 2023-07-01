What did Jesus teach his disciples after his resurrection? Acts 1:6 reveals that Jesus appeared to his disciple for a period of 40 days after his resurrection. The Gospel of Luke reveals that Jesus began his post-resurrection teaching on the day of his resurrection.

Jesus accused the disciple of being “foolish, and slow of heart, and to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Jesus explained why it was necessary for Him to have suffered many things and enter into His glory. He taught the disciples starting with Moses and all the Prophets. He interpreted to them all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.” (Luke 24:25-27).