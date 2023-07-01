What did Jesus teach his disciples after his resurrection? Acts 1:6 reveals that Jesus appeared to his disciple for a period of 40 days after his resurrection. The Gospel of Luke reveals that Jesus began his post-resurrection teaching on the day of his resurrection.
Jesus accused the disciple of being “foolish, and slow of heart, and to believe all that the prophets have spoken! Jesus explained why it was necessary for Him to have suffered many things and enter into His glory. He taught the disciples starting with Moses and all the Prophets. He interpreted to them all the Scriptures the things concerning Himself.” (Luke 24:25-27).
“These are my words that I spoke to you while I was still with you, that everything written about me in the Law of Moses and the Prophets, and the Psalms must be fulfilled.” (Luke 24:44).
However, what is not revealed are the passages of Scripture that Jesus taught the disciples. How might we discover at least some of what Jesus taught the disciples after his resurrection? One way to perhaps determine this is by looking at the sermons preached by his disciples.
Ten days after Jesus’ ascension and 50 days after his resurrection was the day of Pentecost. In the books of Exodus and Leviticus, Pentecost was also known as the “Feast of Weeks,” a harvest celebration. The Book of Acts reveals that, “When the day of Pentecost arrived, they were all together in one place. And suddenly there came from heaven a sound like a mighty rushing wind, and it filled the entire house where they were sitting. And divided tongues as of fire appeared to them and rested on each one of them. And they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other tongues as the Spirit gave them utterance.” (Acts 2:1-4).
In Jerusalem at this time were Jews, devout men from every nation, and as they were drawn together by the great sound from heaven, “They were bewildered, because each one was hearing the (disciples) speak in their own language.” Speculations began. Some said, Are not these disciples Galileans? How is that they can speak our own native language? What was being declared in all these languages was the “mighty works of God.” Some mocked, saying they were drunk; others were amazed and perplexed, wondering what this must mean.
“But Peter, standing with the eleven, lifted up his voice and addressed them: ‘Men of Judea and all who dwell in Jerusalem, let this be known to you, and give ear to my words. For these people are not drunk, as you suppose, since it is only the third hour of the day.’” But this is what was uttered through the prophet Joel: “And in the last days it shall be, God declares, that I will pour out my Spirit on all flesh, and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams. And I will show wonders in the heavens above and signs on the earth below, blood, and fire, and vapor of smoke; the sun shall be turned to darkness and the moon to blood, before the day of the Lord comes, the great and magnificent day. And it shall come to pass that everyone who calls upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” (Acts 2:14-21).
Peter also quotes Psalm 16:8-10, 132:11, 110:11, and 1 Kings 2:10 in his sermon. We do know through Peter’s sermons some of the Old Testament that was opened up to them. Peter’s purpose for quoting these passages was so that you would come to know Jesus.
Peter declared: “God raised Jesus up again, putting an end to the agony of death, since it was impossible for Him to be held in its power. Repent, and each of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of your sins; and you will receive the gift of the Holy Spirit.”
What was the result? A harvest celebration. “Those who had received Peter’s word were baptized; and that day there were added about three thousand souls.”
Now that is worth celebrating!
Gibbs serves as pastor at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.