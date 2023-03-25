The story of “The Road to Emmaus” can only be found in the book of Luke chapter 24:13-35. There were two disciples who were walking to Emmaus talking about Jesus’ crucifixion. On their journey, Jesus joins them and asks them, “What are you talking about?” The text says that their eyes did not see that it was Jesus.

Cleopas’ response to Jesus’ question: “Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know the things that have happened there in these days?” The irony is that this is Jesus, the very person about whom they were talking. They said to him, “Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, a man who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people. Our chief priests and rulers delivered Him up to be condemned to death, and crucified Him.”