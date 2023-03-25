The story of “The Road to Emmaus” can only be found in the book of Luke chapter 24:13-35. There were two disciples who were walking to Emmaus talking about Jesus’ crucifixion. On their journey, Jesus joins them and asks them, “What are you talking about?” The text says that their eyes did not see that it was Jesus.
Cleopas’ response to Jesus’ question: “Are you the only visitor to Jerusalem who does not know the things that have happened there in these days?” The irony is that this is Jesus, the very person about whom they were talking. They said to him, “Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, a man who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people. Our chief priests and rulers delivered Him up to be condemned to death, and crucified Him.”
Jesus on multiple occasion said to his disciples that, “They will kill Him and He will be raised on the third day.” But these two disciples on the road to Emmaus said to Jesus, “We had hoped that He was the One to redeem Israel. … It is now the third day.”
These disciples felt hopeless. The event of the crucifixion of Jesus, was shocking and did not correlate with their expectations. They believed that all hope was lost. Why? The problem is a conflict of belief with reality. What the disciples believed was not in alignment with the teaching of the Scriptures. For Cleopas and the other disciple, Jesus’ death and resurrection had no part of their expectation for the Messiah.
That is why they are now despondent, for they had hoped for a Messiah that would break the rule and oppression of the Roman Empire by force of arms. But they had believed in a Messiah who had allowed himself to be captured by Jewish leaders, handed over to Roman authorities and was crucified. He had not been able to even begin to raise up a militant or popular uprising.
If the Old Testament prophesied a liberator who would not die but be triumphant. Jesus in their mind was already disqualified because he had died. After that, how could resurrection be significant? So here these two disciples walk, grieving over their crucified Messiah thinking their hope had been destroyed. It is here at this moment that the resurrected Jesus, the Messiah, joins them on their journey home on the road to Emmaus.
These two disciples expected the Messiah as found in Daniel 7:13-14, “Behold, with the clouds of heaven there came one like a son of man ... and to him was given dominion and glory and a kingdom, that all peoples, nations, and languages should serve him; his dominion is an everlasting dominion ... and his kingdom one that shall not be destroyed.”
What went wrong? First they did not understand when Jesus taught them that he must die and be raised on the third day. Second, they did not recognize Jesus as the suffering servant as found in Isaiah 53:5-6, “He was crushed for our iniquities; upon him was the chastisement that brought us peace, and by his wounds we are healed. ... The LORD has laid on him the iniquity of us all.” Nor did they understand when Jesus quotes from the cross Psalm 22:1, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” Nor did they understand how Psalm 22 accurately prophesied events that occurred while Jesus hung upon the cross.
The Gospel of John quotes Zechariah 12:10, “They will look on Me whom they have pierced.” Later, the Apostles even quote Psalm 16:10, “For you will not abandon my soul to the grave, or let your holy one see corruption.” Paul quotes Deuteronomy 21:23, “For he who is hanged is accursed of God,” in the book of Galatians. The Book of Hebrews looks to the Old Testament Priest and Israel’s sacrificial rites and laws, then points to Jesus as the Great High Priest and his death upon the cross as the only sacrifice that can take away sin.
The fulfillment of the Messianic promise revealed in Daniel are still in our future. Peter reveals in 2 Peter 3:13-15, “According to His promise we are looking for new heavens and a new earth, in which righteousness dwells. Therefore, beloved, since you look for these things, be diligent to be found by Him in peace, spotless and blameless, and regard the patience of our Lord as salvation.”
Will you be found by Jesus on the road you now travel?
Gibbs serves as pastor at the Orchards Baptist Church in Lewiston.