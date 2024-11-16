With fools on my mind, I search for grownups

Mine is a brain that latches, snares and drags through things as if I’m merely along for the ride. The only thing to do is make the best of it. Lately, post-election, it’s thinking of fools. There are fools that don’t know they are fools, hence the suffering with them, then there are the wise fools. Wiser-than-me fools.

The word “fool” is a trickster of a thing, a noun, a verb and an adjective, as well as a homonym ripe with metaphors. Etymologically speaking, the word “fool” comes from the Latin “follis,” meaning bellows or windbag, colloquially full of hot air. As human humor goes, windbags can be the court jester feigning lunacy or the fool sage whose sayings are so simple they are wise.

He’s not for everyone, but my favorite fool is Diogenes. Yes, the Greek street performer philosopher with the lantern in daytime, acting out his search for an honest man, a single authentic human being. And he acted out his judgment on those he saw as suck-ups or sellouts.

The scene: Diogenes is a penniless beggar laying in the sunshine when Alexander the Great, the most powerful man in the world, stops and offers Diogenes a place in his court, gold, a mansion, etc. Diogenes simply grumbles, “stand out of my light.” Diogenes sees Alexander’s offer as transactions of transient favors and refuses him, favoring his freedom and autonomy above all else. It is reported that Alexander later said, “Had I not been Alexander, I should have liked to be Diogenes.”

Another time, Plato (another big wig of the day) saw Diogenes washing lettuces and said, “Had you paid court to Dionysius, you wouldn’t have to wash lettuces.” With equal calmness, Diogenes answered, “If you washed lettuces, you wouldn’t have to pay court to Dionysius.” Plato inspired Diogenes further. When Plato defined man as an animal, biped and featherless, Diogenes plucked a bird and brought it into the lecture room with the words, “Here is Plato’s man.” Hilarious.

The archetypal fool, the Jungian fool that dances through experiences, gaining through failures becomes the sage or savior. The Shakespearian fool shows the successful fool’s secret: that he is no fool at all. The Idiot of Dostoevsky’s portrait is a wise fool, a person able to see their own weaknesses and access an exquisite authenticity rarely acknowledged or valued in our culture. Not knowing allows us to ask questions, to ask, “why?” and that is nothing short of a gift for my human brain.