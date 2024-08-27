You need to prime your own pump

Have you ever heard the story about the water pump that was out in the middle of nowhere? Beside it was a two gallon can of water to prime the pump with. It had instructions on the can to make sure you filled it when you were done, so the next person could also prime the pump and get water. I used to have a pond and to get the pump to start pumping water out of the pond and circulate it, you had to prime the pump with water. It took water to bring water out.

Do you know, as Christians, we have a water pump in our heart. For the purpose of this column, let’s call that water pump the Holy Spirit. He came in the moment we asked Jesus into our heart.

Romans 10:9, “If you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your HEART that God has raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.” 1 Corinthians 6:19, “Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is IN you?” Acts 15:8, “So God, who knows the HEART, acknowledged them by giving them the Holy Spirit.”

My friends, we have the greatest water pump in the world living in us. We get life and life more abundantly from that pump. Jesus referred to this water when he said in John 7:37-39, “On the last day, that great day of the feast, Jesus stood and cried out, saying, ‘If anyone thirsts, let him come to Me and drink. He who believes in Me, as the Scripture has said, out of his heart will flow rivers of living water.’ But this He spoke concerning the Holy Spirit.”