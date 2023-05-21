Report: Cougar forward Gueye will remain in NBA draft

Mouhamed Gueye will stay in the NBA draft pool and end his career at Washington State, according to a report from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The news shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Updated: May 21, 2023 @ 2:16 am
In March, after completing his stellar sophomore season, Gueye said recently he was leaning toward starting his pro career — especially if he received a draft guarantee. Gueye said there was an 80% chance he’d head for the NBA ranks if pro scouts gave him a second-round grade.
Gueye is the No. 47 draft prospect and projected to be selected in the second round, per ESPN’s rankings. The draft begins June 22.
Last week, coach Kyle Smith indicated that the Cougars were expecting the All-Pac-12 performer to head for the next level.
“His mind is on the NBA in some capacity,” Smith said.
Gueye spent this past week auditioning for NBA teams at the draft combine in Chicago. He must have heard enough there to settle on his decision.
The 6-foot-11 Senegal native raised his draft profile last season. He averaged 14.3 points and 8.4 rebounds, landing on the Pac-12 All-Conference first team. Gueye became a more efficient and well-rounded scorer during his sophomore campaign, and improved as a passer.
One of the top-rated recruits in WSU program history, Gueye claimed a starting job as a true freshman in 2021-22 and posted averages of 7.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He earned a spot on the Pac-12’s all-freshman team.
Gueye’s departure leaves WSU with big shoes to fill, but the Cougars hope a new recruit will step in and prevent drop-off in the frontcourt. Grad transfer Isaac Jones, a 6-9 power forward who averaged 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds last season at Idaho, “has a chance to offset (the loss of) Mo’s production,” Smith said.
WSU has one scholarship spot remaining for its 2023-24 roster.
