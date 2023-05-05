Aviation businesses and owners of private aircraft are potential tenants of a project nearing completion at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 6:43 pm
Aviation businesses and owners of private aircraft are potential tenants of a project nearing completion at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The last pavement for a taxilane was laid last week for lots with water, sewer, natural gas, electricity and fiber for 20 new hangars on the south side of the airport, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs at a recent Lewiston City Council meeting.
The lots have room for hangars that are as small as 60 feet by 60 feet and as large as 120 feet by 120 feet, he said.
The properties with access to the airport’s runways are intended to appeal to aviation ventures, such as those that manufacture aircraft parts or perform maintenance on airplanes. Pilots can land and taxi directly to tenants in the development.
“We have several people interested in building already,” Isaacs said.
One hangar has already been constructed on the site. It originally housed Redline Aviation before its ownership transferred to Rogers Property Management, Isaacs said.
Ryan Rogers is the manager of Rogers Property Management, according to documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.