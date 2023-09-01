Scouting WSU’s Week 1 opponent: Colorado State

Head Coach Jake Dickert hands out juice boxes wearing a new juice box shirt following practice Wednesday at Martin Stadium in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

There is some thought Washington State might end up in the Mountain West Conference in some form or another in the future, making the Cougars’ Week 1 football game against Colorado State a potential preview of a future league foe.

But before the conference realignment dust settles amid the ongoing collapse of the Pac-12, WSU is fully focused on what it can control — playing football.