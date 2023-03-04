Eastman

Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, right, hugs Castleford coach AW Wells after Friday’s semi-final round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball state tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

 Zach Wilkinson

All good things must come to an end.

The Lapwai boys basketball team's 62-game winning streak came to a full stop with an 81-79 overtime loss to Lakeside of Plummer in the Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Tags

Recommended for you