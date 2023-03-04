Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman, right, hugs Castleford coach AW Wells after Friday’s semi-final round of the 2023 Idaho Class 1A Division I boys basketball state tournament at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.
The Lapwai boys basketball team's 62-game winning streak came to a full stop with an 81-79 overtime loss to Lakeside of Plummer in the Idaho Class 1A Division I championship game today at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
The streak is over and what a game it was. Lakeside 81, Lapwai 79.Final in OT.
The Wildcats (26-1) trailed by as many as 23 points midway through the third before they slowly started inching their way back in.
With 1.7 seconds left in regulation, junior guard Kase Wynott was fouled behind the 3-point line as Lapwai was trailing 68-65. He was not shaken by the loud crowd and proceeded to make all three free throws to send the game into overtime.
Kase. Wynott. Nails all 3 free throws to end regulation. We're going into overtime at 68 apiece.
Lapwai would take its first lead of the game, 70-68, to start the overtime period after a Wynott layup.
Knights’ senior guard Vander Brown tied the game on the next possession after going coast-to-coast for a basket. Brown put Lakeside (17-3) back in front 72-70 on its next possession after two made free throws with 2:51 left in overtime.
Brutis SiJohn was fouled with eight seconds left in the extra period hit the two free-throw attempts to extend the Knights' lead to 80-77.
On the ensuing possession, Wynott would go the length of the court in three seconds to pull Lapwai within one.
Brown was fouled, hit the first but missed the second free throw. Wynott grabbed the rebound and promptly called timeout. Junior Jaishaun Sherman attempted a full-court heave that hit Christopher Bohnee, whose 40-footer well short.