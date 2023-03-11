No one was injured when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Bryden Canyon Golf Course in the Lewiston Orchards at about 11:15 a.m. today.

A flight instructor and student were the only people on the plane, according to Michael Isaacs, director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The pilot was JR Luper; the student's name wasn't immediately released.

