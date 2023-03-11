Pilot JR Luper, left, stands by his Cessna 172 Skyhawk on Saturday after it was towed off the 11th hole of the Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course in Lewiston. Luper safely landed the single prop plane on the golf course this morning.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
A single-engine plane that had to make an emergency landing at Bryden Canyon Golf Course this morning is pulled off the course this afternoon.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Keith White, left to right, Marshall Evans and Dan Garrison play through as JR Luper’s Cessna 172 Skyhawk plane is towed off the 11th hole Saturday at Bryden Canyon Public Golf Course in Lewiston.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
No one was injured when a single-engine plane made an emergency landing on Bryden Canyon Golf Course in the Lewiston Orchards at about 11:15 a.m. today.
A flight instructor and student were the only people on the plane, according to Michael Isaacs, director of the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport. The pilot was JR Luper; the student's name wasn't immediately released.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk was taking off from the Lewiston airport when it lost power. Luper attempted to fly back to the airport, but wasn't able to make it and opted to land on the nearby golf course, on the fairway of the 11th hole.
A wing tip of the plane struck a tree branch during the landing, but no damage was done otherwise, Isaacs said.
The plane was removed from the golf course and was at an entrance to the airport around 1:30 p.m. today. O'Connor Road between the golf course and the airport was temporarily closed while the plane was being removed.
Golfers continued to play on the course following the emergency landing, although the 11th hole was closed for about an hour.