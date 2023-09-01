Special prosecutor chosen in Idaho Attorney General’s child care grant investigation

Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador at the State Capitol building on January 9, 2023. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office chose a special prosecutor in an investigation into child care grant funds.

Adams County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Boyd was appointed Tuesday as special deputy attorney general on the cases, he told the Idaho Capital Sun in an email.