70 years later, Kamiah man still has questions

KAMIAH — Like a lot of young men and women who answered the call to join the military during the Korean War, James Bruner stepped up to the plate, did his duty and came home alive.
But to this day Bruner, like so many others, remains ambivalent about why the U.S. was involved in that conflict in the first place.
“I have three brothers — all ex-military — and they talked me into going into the Navy,” Bruner, 90, recalled during a recent interview from his home in Kamiah. “So that’s what I did.
“At that time they were calling it a police action. I don’t know what they call it now. But nobody wants to go to war. And especially one like that, that’s an action that really didn’t belong to us. It was a problem between North Korea and South Korea and they should have handled it on their own, as far as I’m concerned.
“I don’t know why we were there, unless it’s the spread of communism at the time. There was a lot of politics involved in that one.”
Bruner had grown up in the Black Hills of South Dakota and joined the military reserves when he graduated from high school in 1950.
He worked as a civilian for a short time before receiving his draft notice. He went to boot camp in San Diego and was assigned to radar school at Naval Station Treasure Island near San Francisco.
“After I graduated from radar school they assigned me to … USS Cymbal, a minesweeper,” he said, adding that all minesweepers were named after birds.
From there he was transferred to a troop ship in Japan for more training while the USS Cymbal did patrols along the coast of South Korea. When Bruner’s ship returned he went aboard, only to realize a short time later that the peace treaty had been signed and hostilities ceased.
“So that left me just as a crewman for the USS Cymbal,” he said. “I was a radarman so radar has a lot to do with navigation of the ship. So wherever we went, I was part of that.
“The only time I was even near Korea was when they came back off the line (patrolling the coast) and the peace treaty was signed. Then they assigned us to offshore patrol on the tip of South Korea because they had a big prisoner camp on the shore. So we were assigned to go up and down the shore to make sure nobody came near that from the seaside to do anything, as far as prisoners go.”
Following the war, Bruner’s ship was assigned to various military exercises, hopping back and forth between Long Beach, Calif., and Hawaii.
“And I’m glad I didn’t have to go to war with that ship because we got blown out of the water three or four times by the submarine,” he said.
“So we were spending a lot of government money for nothing, as far as I was concerned.”
Eventually the crew was returned to Long Beach where the USS Cymbal was dry docked. Bruner stayed with the ship for a couple of more months cleaning up and then his time served was over and he returned home.
He spent his career working mainly selling parts for heavy machinery and eventually owned his own company. He and his wife, Pam, moved to Kamiah from Sacramento in 2005 and in 2010 Bruner retired.
Looking back, Bruner said he doesn’t have a lot of emotions about the conflict, other than the memory of a schoolmate “who went over there and he never came back.”
His reception from the public once he returned home from active duty was mostly unremarkable.
“It was nothing like Vietnam,” he said. “I didn’t get the Vietnam feeling from anybody. There was too much politics involved in all that junk.”
But Pam, Bruner’s wife, said her husband is a private man who tends to understate his role in the Korean War. She is a member of a quilting club that makes Quilts of Valor for retired veterans. The group, Pam said, doesn’t distinguish between how much combat a person has seen or what kind of job they filled. If they’ve answered the call to duty and served their country, she said, all veterans — like Bruner — are worthy of a quilt that says: “Thank you for your service.”
“There’s not much to tell, not any action at all,” Bruner said. “Well, I was a crewman assigned to a ship and filled a position. That’s all.”
