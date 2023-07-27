Army veteran returns to South Korea

Marvin Jackson of Clarkston recounts his recent trip to South Korea, where he represented the other veterans of the Korean War. Jackson received a medal from South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs for his wartime service.
This story was originally Feb. 19, 2013. Marvin Jackson died April 16, 2023.
More than six decades after his stint in the Korean War, an 84-year-old Clarkston man returned to South Korea this month to visit a school built in the midst of war with donations from American soldiers.
Marvin Jackson, a Port of Clarkston commissioner and longtime business owner, was presented with a medal and honored as an “ambassador of peace” at a graduation ceremony at Gapyeong High School, northeast of Seoul, South Korea.
“I wasn’t prepared for a lot of it,” Jackson said of the ceremony. “We were immediately presented with flowers and taken to the principal’s office for tea. At the graduation ceremony, they wanted to show the young people how they got their freedom and we were part of the history lesson.”
Park Sung-choon, minister of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, presented an appreciation plaque to five Korean War veterans, including Jackson, at the ceremony attended by about 1,000 students and alumni. The school was established during the 1950-53 Korean War by the U.S. Army’s 40th Infantry Division, which was stationed in the Gapyeong area.
According to news accounts, then-division commander Maj. Gen. Joseph Cleland and his soldiers were deeply moved after seeing about 150 Korean students studying under two tents at the battlefields. Each soldier contributed $2 to help build the school, which now serves about 950 students.
During the recent visit, the five division veterans, all in their 80s, were escorted around the city and given the royal treatment, Jackson said. They visited the War Memorial Museum and the Korean Demilitarized Zone, a strip of land that serves as a buffer zone between North Korea and South Korea.
“We were able to look north, but we were told to make no gestures, no mooning or anything like that,” Jackson said. “The guards are touchy.”
The last time Jackson landed in Korea, the year was 1952. He was a Jeep driver in the war, spending eight months in the Iron Triangle — an area about 30 miles north of the 38th parallel, the boundary that separated North Korea and South Korea. He remembers temperatures dipping to 20 degrees below zero on his first night there.
The thermometer was at zero when he arrived earlier this month, and there was a foot of snow on the ground, but that didn’t slow down the citizens of Seoul. The bustling city was a sight to behold, Jackson said.
“What they’ve been able to do in 60 years of freedom is magnificent,” he said. “Now the town is filled with bridges everywhere and rapid transit. It’s fantastic what they’ve been able to do.”
