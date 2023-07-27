Army veteran returns to South Korea

Marvin Jackson of Clarkston recounts his recent trip to South Korea, where he represented the other veterans of the Korean War. Jackson received a medal from South Korea’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs for his wartime service.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

This story was originally Feb. 19, 2013. Marvin Jackson died April 16, 2023.

More than six decades after his stint in the Korean War, an 84-year-old Clarkston man returned to South Korea this month to visit a school built in the midst of war with donations from American soldiers.

