This article originally appeared in the Lewiston Tribune in 2003. It has been updated for this edition.
Seventy years ago, Ray Servatius stepped back onto American soil after surviving 309 days as a prisoner of war during the Korean War.
Upon his arrival in San Francisco, the 23-year-old called his folks at home in Clarkston and told them he was headed to Seattle.
Then the plans changed and Servatius was flown to Spokane instead. He caught a bus to Lewiston, arriving at midnight.
Meanwhile, his whole family was anxiously awaiting his return in Seattle. He had to take a taxi to his house, break into the garage and spend his first night home curled up in the backseat of a car.
“I snuck in ahead of them and missed the parade they had planned,” says Servatius, now 92.
Servatius, the guest of honor at a 50th reunion in 2003, was the only prisoner of war present from the 148th during the Korean War.
“I don’t consider being captured by the enemy as being a hero,” Servatius says.
Servatius was called into service with the National Guard in 1951 and sent to Korea in 1952. He was with the 7th Army in a field artillery battalion on the front lines when the Air Force asked for volunteers to fly as aerial observers.
Servatius signed up and was assigned to the 6147th Tactical Air Command as an observer with a group nicknamed the Mosquitoes.
He rode in a two-cockpit T-6 plane at top speeds of 110 to 120 mph, marking targets for the F-86 jets with smoke bombs.
“I tell the Air Force guys they couldn’t handle it and had to call in the Army,” he says.
“I guess you might call me unlucky, as I was the one picked out of the entire 7th Army. I flew 60 missions, and not once do I recall being scared or wishing that I had not volunteered.
“I do not even remember being scared when I bailed out and was being taken prisoner. What did Forrest Gump say? ‘Stupid is as stupid does.’”
On Oct. 24, 1952, the day of his capture, Servatius and Capt. Wilbur Darby encountered a heavy dose of anti-aircraft fire as they circled their targets to assess the damage below.
“We were losing altitude to gain speed to get back to our side of the front lines faster when it sounded like a .22 bullet going through a tin can, and I realized we had been hit.”
The plane burst into flames, and Servatius pulled the ripcord on his parachute.
“I landed on the Chinese side of no man’s land in a dry rice paddy ditch, and my parachute hung on a bush, blowing in the breeze. I was wearing a bright blue winter-style flight suit over my Army fatigues, so I immediately removed them and realized my left leg was broken and my right leg was in very bad shape.”
His younger brother, Fred, was on an outpost in the area and saw the plane go down and somebody bail out, but he didn’t know it was Ray until four days later.
Artillery fire was bursting all around Servatius when he hit the ground. He heard a helicopter coming and assumed it would pick him up.
“In just a few minutes, the helicopter lifted off the ground and flew away, leaving me out there.”
Servatius had a .45 pistol on him, but when he cocked it, he realized the clip was missing. “If I’d have been shooting, they’d have killed me, I’m sure.”
An American infantry sergeant came out to get him and told him to keep his head down because Chinese soldiers were all around them.
“Almost immediately a bunch of Chinese soldiers jumped up, and after a brief firefight, the sergeant was hit and I was taken prisoner.
“I had a bullet hole in my shirt sleeve and another in the side of my shirt. Neither one hit me, but I did have a bullet crease across the top of my left hand. The sergeant was killed. I saw blood on his forehead and never saw him again.”
The plane’s pilot was found dead in his unopened parachute and Servatius was reported missing.
IN A HOLE
After his capture, Servatius was forced to crawl up a steep hill, dragging his broken leg. “My legs were completely black almost up to my hips from being bruised so bad. When it became dark, they loaded me on a stretcher and four Chinese soldiers carried me all night.”
When the sun came up, they stopped at a house and interrogated him all day long. “I was hurting, tired, thirsty and every time I dozed off, they would punch me with their pistols to keep me awake.”
He was taken to a hole dug in a hillside that had a log roof. “They put me in there with 10 Americans, some of them wounded, and about eight South Korean soldiers.”
The place was so small they had to lie side by side in the dimly lit space.
Twice a day, a bucket of rice and water was delivered. A can was placed up front for the soldiers to relieve themselves in.
“The first night I was in this hole they brought in some doughy-type stuff for our evening meal. We couldn’t or did not eat it and they took it out. The next morning they brought it back and six soldiers with machine guns stood there and you can imagine how fast that stuff was eaten under those conditions.
“After that we got rice. We did not get any water to wash with or any toilet paper, so you can see it was not exactly the cleanest facility.”
After two months in the hole, the POWs were infested with body lice. Water dripped through the roof and they were glad when it turned cold enough to freeze the ground.
“Being Catholic, before I left home my mother gave me a rosary to carry with me and the Chinese did not take it away from me.
“Another POW that was there had gone to college at Notre Dame and had played on their football team. We about wore that rosary out praying, and the way things turned out, I guess it paid off.”
By this time, Servatius’ leg had healed enough so he could stand on it. After dark one night, he and the other POWs were ordered into the back of a truck. They were crammed in and tied together so they couldn’t move.
That night, a wounded POW named Wilson died on the truck.
After stopping at a farmhouse, the POWs were again loaded in the truck. “They put Wilson’s body across the back of the truck and made four of us sit on him for the night’s ride. I had to sit on his head all night long.”
Journey’s end
At this point, the prisoners were taken to Korean houses with no furniture, but they were thankful to be out of the weather and dry.
“There was a creek running nearby so they let us wash and did give us some lice powder to get rid of the lice.
“This is where they divided us up and the officers went one way and enlisted men another. So I said goodbye to the fellow from Notre Dame, as he was an officer. This is where we spent Christmas Day.”
The POWs were moved three more times on their way north, sometimes by truck and sometimes on foot. The temperatures sank to 35 below in the high, mountainous areas, he recalls.
“We finally ended up on the Yalu River and we could look across the river into China. There were about 200 of us there, including Greeks, Turks, French, British and others. Things did improve here with us staying in Korean houses, but again sleeping on the floor.
“Many guys got bed sores on their hips and back from the hard floor and being so skinny with not much flesh on their bones.”
The POWs dug trenches around the compound and hauled firewood from the nearby woods for the Chinese. “They brought in a lot of Communist pamphlets for us to read and they again started interrogating us.
“The Chinese officers that interrogated us were very well educated with most of them graduating from colleges in the U.S. They could speak better English than we could.”
They mostly concentrated on the younger and less-educated POWs, trying to get them to be defectors, Servatius says.
“As far as I know, no one from our camp was among the 21 that chose to stay there after the war was over.”
In February, some of the guys were sent home after an exchange of seriously injured POWs. One of the American soldiers who was leaving took down all of the names and addresses of the men staying behind, so he could contact their families.
“Private Walker, an American Indian, called my folks when he got home and told them I was OK, and that was the first that they knew of my whereabouts, other than the missing in action telegram that they had received.”
Going home
The peace treaty was signed July 27, 1953.
“That night we did not know what was happening, but normally there was not a light anywhere after dark and around 10 p.m., they got us all out and had us go to an open area where there was several lanterns burning bright.
“A Chinese official that we knew could speak English very well told us in Chinese using an interpreter that the peace treaty had been signed and we would be going home.”
The POWs sat around for almost three weeks with no more word on their future.
“Finally, they loaded us into trucks and hauled us to a train station. Through each little village we went through, the locals would throw rocks and other things at us.
“We rode on the train in cars similar to cattle cars for four days until we reached the exchange area.”
Servatius was there another six days. “They did feed us fairly well, trying to fatten us up some. I weighed about 180 pounds when captured and 135 when I got back.”
During the Korean War, 7,245 American soldiers were captured. Of that number, 2,806 died in captivity, 4,418 were returned to military control and 21 defected.
When he left Korea, Servatius was told he would go home first class. “The first class ended up being a troop ship and instead of putting someone in every bunk, they had us in every other bunk.”
Servatius had contracted tuberculosis of the lungs and in the bone of his left shoulder and was told he would be assigned to a military hospital in Seattle to recuperate.
“Then they realized there was a hospital in Spokane that was closer to my home, but I didn’t have to report there for 30 days.”
That’s how Servatius wound up sleeping in the garage on his first night back in Clarkston.
Life after war
Seventy years later, his wounds have healed but the memories linger. “I think about how lucky I was quite often. I’ll tell you what, everything that happened to me I volunteered for.”
Servatius, who grew up in Anton, Texas, moved to Clarkston as a teenager in 1947. After the war, he married Carol Caragio, a Lewiston native, and they have three grown children, Cheryl Renslow, of Spokane, Randy Servatius, of Clarkston and Rick Servatius, of Scottsdale, Ariz.; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He and his brother Fred operated Servatius News Agency, a wholesale magazine distributorship, from 1954-1989. These days Servatius enjoys sitting on his deck overlooking the Snake River in Clarkston, and spending time with his wife and kids.
“The Chinese only had to put up with me for 309 days, but she’s had to put up with me for 69 years now. She takes good care of me.”
