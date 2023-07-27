Latah County resident Edward Laven claims he was “too young and dumb” to feel afraid while serving in the Korean War.
Laven, of course, is selling himself short. He may have been courageous, but he was not dumb.
Laven was a college student attending Ohio University in Athens when the war started in 1950. After being drafted, he was assigned by the the U.S. Army to the position of land surveyor because he had training in that skill while in college.
He said all the members of the Army’s survey crew were picked because of their high IQs.
“We were a pretty smart bunch,” he said.
His duties included surveying where the artillery should be positioned in relation to the enemy. This meant he had to be on the front line, where he was exposed to sniper fire.
The problem for Laven is that he did not always know he was being shot at.
Laven was dropped on his head when he was a baby and that left him deaf in his left ear. This could have kept him out of the war, but Laven said the Army didn’t believe him when he told them about his handicap.
So, there he was, on the front line, unable to hear some of the bullets whizzing by his left side.
His lieutenant saw this happening and did not want Laven to be alone.
“He thought if his man was up there being exposed, he should be exposed,” Laven said. “So, he stood up next to me. I was looking at him and he was sweating and shaking.”
Laven had other skills besides surveying. He was a talented hunter and while serving in Korea, he would hunt pheasants for himself and his fellow troops.
“I’d bring the pheasants into the mess and they’d cook them up for us,” he said.
He also bagged a wild boar, but its skin was so tough he could not get his bayonet into it. He instead gave it to several Koreans who were happy to have it, he said.
Laven said he served in Korea for a year before being sent back home. On his boat ride back to the U.S., the ship carrying the troops stopped in Hawaii, made its way through the Panama Canal and traveled up the East Coast before dropping Laven off in New Jersey.
Laven said while the boat stopped in Hawaii, hula girls came to the dock and drew the interest of everyone on board, almost causing a disaster.
“Of course, every GI on the boat went to that side, and I thought we were going to tip over on the dock, but we didn’t,” he said.
After returning to the U.S., Laven wanted to study forestry, so he attended school at the University of Idaho. He made a career as a forester in the Northwest, and started a family, became a grandfather, and is now spending his retirement years in a log home tucked in the Palouse hills about 9 miles east of Moscow.
Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.
