An oversized helping of bullets that never stopped is how 1st Lt. Frank “Sully” Sullivan marked his 28th birthday serving in the Korean War.

Sullivan’s unfiltered account of March 12, 1951, is contained in a letter his son John Sullivan shared. It documents the intense vulnerability his dad experienced in the 105 mm Howitzer Battery, 3rd Infantry Division as he faced grave danger and grappled with the possibility he would never again see his wife and 2-year-old son.

Tags

Recommended for you