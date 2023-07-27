An oversized helping of bullets that never stopped is how 1st Lt. Frank “Sully” Sullivan marked his 28th birthday serving in the Korean War.
Sullivan’s unfiltered account of March 12, 1951, is contained in a letter his son John Sullivan shared. It documents the intense vulnerability his dad experienced in the 105 mm Howitzer Battery, 3rd Infantry Division as he faced grave danger and grappled with the possibility he would never again see his wife and 2-year-old son.
The elder Sullivan wrote he “cried a little, and was up on line in 20 min — giving (the enemy) hell,” immediately after helping subdue an armed soldier who had gone “crazy,” and learning he had been assigned to immediately replace a fellow lieutenant, who had been killed in combat.
“I was sick and could not eat for 5 days,” wrote Sullivan, who had served in World War II where he was held as a prisoner of war after his plane was shot down.
“I stayed up all night for 4 days & nights and scared to death,” wrote Sullivan, a part of Army Reserves, 148th Engineering Battalion stationed in Lewiston.
“I saw medics carrying Lt. Ellingson off the hill and stopped and put my helmet over my heart until they passed me in the path up on line.”
The letter is one of about 50 that Frank Sullivan wrote to family members and others when he was in Korea, said John Sullivan, his youngest son, in an email.
John Sullivan has titled it “Sully’s Worst Birthday” and posted it on the website and social media channels of American Insurance, the company where Sully worked and eventually owned after his return from active duty.
The correspondence is in the possession of John Sullivan after his dad’s death in 2013. Now retired, John Sullivan is reading the letters from the Korean War and hundreds more his dad wrote and received, stumbling on some that were the most significant.
“This letter … revealed the pressures of war and the toll it takes on a soldier’s mind and emotions,” he said.
Written on American Red Cross stationery, Sully recognized what he was sharing was raw. He sent the letter not to his wife, but to his uncle, Harry W. Christy, who employed him as an agent at American Insurance and asked Christy not to share it.
John didn’t find it until after his dad died and never had a chance to ask his dad more about it.
Before Sully went into combat on his birthday, he likely prevented casualties of American soldiers from a threat within their own ranks.
“A boy in the 6th Gun Ser — went crazy — shot up 13 rounds of carbine through a tent — did not kill anyone — I was the first one there to help hold him down — took weapon away from him after another kid knocked him cold with his fist — while I was holding him down — trying to get things under control,” Sully wrote.
That danger had barely been contained when a commanding officer ordered Sully to get into a Jeep and go on the line to replace Ellingson who had died, he wrote.
“He was (a forward observer) who took my place on line,” Sully wrote. “He had just been back to rear to clean up and was killed ½ hr after going back on line.”
Forward observers, John said, would secretly crawl to an elevated front-line forward position on or behind enemy lines, observe enemy positions, calculate on a grid map enemy troop or supply locations and share them with headquarters to plan artillery attacks. They were frequently targets of snipers.
His dad served as a forward observer in Korea and as an assistant intelligence officer for the I Corps where he briefed officers on the front line. He remained in the Idaho National Guard, retiring as a lieutenant colonel in 1978.
Sully’s bravery in both wars was recognized by his superiors. He received two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars, two Presidential Citations and five Air Medals as well as a special POW medal in 1989.
Back in Lewiston, Sully lived a full life, developing a reputation for telling jokes, entertaining individuals with his harmonica and and sending people notes with clippings when they were mentioned in the newspaper.
He was owner and president of American Insurance until his retirement in 1996. In his spare time, he was involved in numerous civic groups such as the chamber of commerce, United Way and a number of Masonic groups.
“My dad was a bigger than life character (who) lived in interesting times that I find fascinating,” John said.
Here is the text of the letter Frank “Sully” Sullivan sent to his uncle from the front lines of the Korean War in 1951:
H.W.C.
Just for you to read. (He did not want his wife, Betty, to worry about him.)
Here is what happened on my Birthday.
A boy in the 6th Gun Ser — went crazy — shot up 13 rounds of carbine through a tent — did not kill anyone — I was first one there to help hold him down — took weapon away from him after another kid knocked him cold with his fist — while I was holding him down — trying to get things under control.
Then Btry C.O, Capt Jones, came running over and tapped me on the shoulder & said “Sully — quick, get in Jeep and go on (the) line. Lt Ellingson has just been killed with I-ten Co. (IX Corp) 7th Inf.” He was F.O. (forward observer) who took my place on line. He had just been back to rear to clean up and was killed ½ hr after going back on line.
I cried a little, and was up on line in 20 min – giving them hell. I was sick and could not eat for 5 days. I stayed up all night for 4 days & nights and scared to death. I saw medics carrying Lt. Ellingson off the hill and stopped and put my helmet over my heart until they passed me in the path up on line.
So, we are short a man now. I was relieved from line by another man who has not been on line yet this war. I am now getting back to normal and don’t expect to go back on line for at least 10 days. ...
I just wanted you to know for matter of record what happened on my Birthday – no one here even knows about it.
While I was on hill and Lt. Ellingson body was brought back a T/Sgt went completely crazy and we evacuated him while I was still on line. Ellingson had two children.
Thanks Harry for listening to my feelings. It really set me back for awhile. Inf lost 3 men – same time.
- Sully