Day after endless day, the “clickety clack” of his teletype machine became a familiar sound for Army Pfc. Bill Cameron.
It could be a bit monotonous at times, but it was better than hearing the bomb blasts that, for three years in the early 1950s, obliterated much of the infrastructure in Korea.
Cameron’s task as a teletype operator in the Signal Corps was to send military messages between U.S. Army companies on the South Korea side of the war-torn peninsula.
Click, clack, click, clack until every important and urgent message had been delivered for the day.
That’s when Cameron would exchange his teletype equipment for a different writing instrument — a pen and paper.
And the Lewiston man, born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, would write a letter.
Every single day, without fail, Cameron wrote a letter to his fiancee, Carole McIntire — now Carole Ruark — back in Lewiston.
Cameron wasn’t always at his teletype machine. Sometimes he’d grab his rifle and head out to the battlefield to string communication wire, or on his days off he might visit a train station or local temple in safe parts of Seoul, the capital city.
But whether he was typing that day or not, the 21-year-old soldier always had his pen and paper ready to write a letter back home.
“Every day — I wrote him every day, and he wrote me every day,” Ruark, 88, said from her Lewiston home.
“Sometimes his letters didn’t come. Maybe I’d get two or three at a time.”
Those times that Ruark wouldn’t get a letter for a few days always filled her with dread, but it made it that much more special when she’d get three or four letters at a time.
Ruark was 16 when she and Cameron got engaged, just a few months before he left his job as a lumber mill worker in Kamiah and was shipped off to basic training in Georgia, then back across the Pacific Ocean to Korea, where he was stationed from 1951 to ’53.
It was a hard time for the young lovers, but the letters made it easier for them both.
Ruark would tell Cameron about what she was doing in school and a lot about her family, which was extremely close to Cameron. (They met each other through her uncle, who was friends with the younger Cameron).
And Cameron would write to her about his daily duties and goings on, and rarely about the atrocities of the war.
That’s not to say that the teletype operator was never in harm’s way.
One time, while laying out communication lines between bases, Cameron’s group was surrounded by enemy troops and forced to hide for several days until they could be rescued.
Although this was a story he shared with Ruark in a letter, he didn’t go into detail about the perils.
“My grandpa was the type where he would’ve sugar-coated it so she wouldn’t have to worry,” said Sara Cameron, granddaughter of Bill Cameron and Ruark.
On one occasion, Ruark forgot to put a stamp on her letter, but she was saved by the mail carrier.
“The postman actually knocked on the door and my mom went to the door and he said, ‘I’m pretty sure she wants this letter to go out’ … so my mom put a stamp on it,” Ruark said.
The time in the war was not easy for Cameron. Mostly, though, it was long.
The couple had only one phone call in two years, made easier by the frequent letters.
Cameron’s military mates did at one point spoil him with a surprise meetup with his brother, Don, who was in the Air Force at the time.
And Cameron did get one week of R&R — rest and recuperation — when he and some fellow soldiers went to Japan, and Cameron sent back home a set of China and a kimono to Ruark.
Ruark in turn sent him a copy of her senior picture, which he cherished.
While the contents of their letters varied from day to day, one sentence was always present and usually showed up over and over again on the handwritten pages.
“A lot of it was ‘I love you, I love you, I love you,’ ” Ruark said. “That took up quite a bit of space; how lonesome we were.”
The end of those two years couldn’t come soon enough for Cameron and Ruark. When he did finally arrive back in Lewiston on March 13, 1953, the betrothed decided they couldn’t wait to get married.
Cameron and Ruark were married just two weeks later on March 27, with Ruark’s parents as witnesses.
The mail carrier who had delivered Ruark’s letters every day noticed when the letters stopped, so one day he came by to ask if Cameron had come home and the two had married.
He was right.
“When (Cameron) discharged and came home and there were no more letters, the mailman stopped mom one time out on the porch and he said, ‘Did they get married? Did the guy come home or anything?’ ’cause no more letters. He was paying attention.”
The couple went on to have two sons, Greg and Kevin.
Cameron was just 56 years old when he died of a brain aneurysm in 1986.
In those two-plus decades after returning from Korea, Cameron didn’t talk much about the war.
“When he came home, as far as he was concerned, it was over,” Ruark said.
Instead, Cameron put everything into his family.
He was very protective of Ruark, Sara Cameron said, and he was very close with her parents. He would often go fishing and camping with his “best friend” — Ruark’s dad, Lester McIntire.
And he never missed one of his sons’ football, baseball or basketball games.
After returning from Korea, Cameron got a job at a lumber mill in Potlatch, working many different roles there over the years until his death.
“He loved lumber,” Ruark said. “He loved working with the woods.”
Cameron was a man who lived in the present and looked to the future — not back.
When he got home from the war, he and Ruark had a bonfire and they burned all the hundreds of letters they had sent — something Ruark came to regret.
In a sense, it was symbolic of the Korean War’s nickname in this country: the “Forgotten War.”
Even back then, it’s not one that was talked about much compared to the wars before and after it — World War II and the Vietnam War.
“They call it the ‘Forgotten War,’ and it really was,” Ruark said.
Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@lmtribune.com.