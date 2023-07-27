James Jennings was one of thousands of U.S. Army veterans from World War II who also served during the Korean War. During the course of both wars he would be wounded three times, survive his injuries and return home to become an educator.
Jennings was a longtime teacher in the Lewiston School District, working there from 1955 until his retirement in the 1980s. Jennings died in October 2002.
He would leave the service with four Purple Hearts received over the span of a 15-year career. He was born March 24, 1920, in Elk River and would graduate from Clarkston High School in 1939.
His daughter Debby Roberts, of Portland, said he used the G.I. bill to attend the University of Idaho and get a master’s in education in 1954. He taught for a year in Colfax before working in Lewiston for the remainder of his career.
“He wanted to give back and do something positive,” Roberts said.
In Lewiston, Jennings taught sophomore English and grammar, was the yearbook adviser and taught driver’s education in the summer. He taught at Sacajawea Junior High (now Middle Mchool) and Lewiston High School.
Having served in two wars, Roberts said her father was upset by the response to the Vietnam War and always had respect for veterans.
He was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston as well as the Nez Perce No. 10 Masonic Lodge, Calam Shriners and Lewiston Education Association. Roberts said he was an avid reader of anything, from Agatha Christie to Westerns to the classics.
Roberts said she doesn’t remember many of her father’s stories but does understand the sentiment behind them.
He spoke about both wars often, she said, and they were a big part of his life.
“He had seen people and societies destroyed and he wanted to be part of the creation,” Roberts said.
He joined the Army in 1942 with his two brothers, Clelland and Don, and attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Bennings, Ga. He was part of the reserve troops for the D-Day landing in Normandy.
Shortly after the war he married his wife, Bertha Radermacher, in April of 1946, in Colfax.
Jennings would earn a Purple Heart and three Oak Leaf Clusters in the European Theater in WWII. His time in Korea, Roberts said, is less remembered.
Steve Passmore of Dusty, Wash., met Jennings in the 1960s. Passmore said Jennings had told him about being in a “spider hole” overlooking Chinese or North Korean encampments to target higher ranking officers.
Passmore said he hadn’t thought much of the story at the time as he was newly enlisted in the Air Force but it would come back to him later in life. Passmore said he did not maintain contact with Jennings and would start looking into his story decades later after reading Bertha Jennings’ obituary in the Lewiston Tribune.
Passmore said he moved to Dusty in the 1970s and it would be after reading Bertha Jennings’ obituary and retiring from his job that he would have more time to dedicate to learning about James Jennings’ service in Korea. His time in Korea is less easy to track, but now he has the time to dedicate to the “spider hole” story.
Korea, Roberts said, turned Jennings off from guns for years but he would go on to own an outdoors shop in later years, Roberts said. He did not mention the loss from the Korean War often, she said. He would mention as an officer he would write letters home to families of those who died.
“I’m sure everything he did in some way had to do with those wars,” Roberts said. “He wanted to be positive and lasting.”
