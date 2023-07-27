Living, remembering a piece of history

Dick Riggs sits for a photo next to several photos and a Korean defense service medal, at his home Tuesday, July 11, in Lewiston.

 August Frank/Tribune

Dick Riggs was always interested in history.

Then he got to live some of it while serving in Korea after the war had ended. After that he taught history as an educator and when he retired in 1992 in Lewiston, he started preserving some of that history, including his time in Korea. Now at 90 years old, that history — local, national and world — is still being taught by Riggs.