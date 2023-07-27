Living, remembering a piece of history

Dick Riggs was always interested in history.
Then he got to live some of it while serving in Korea after the war had ended. After that he taught history as an educator and when he retired in 1992 in Lewiston, he started preserving some of that history, including his time in Korea. Now at 90 years old, that history — local, national and world — is still being taught by Riggs.
In that time, Riggs said the “draft was very much alive” so he was commissioned into the Army and also was in the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at the University of Idaho. He was in the Army for two years and in the reserves for six years for a total eight-year commitment.
“You’re just assigned wherever the Army sends you,” he said.
Although Riggs didn’t serve during the Korean War, some of his classmates in 1951 did. The National Guard in Lewiston sent 100 men to Korea and graduates received their diplomas three weeks early before they deployed.
“Every male was in the military unless they had deferments,” Riggs said.
Later, Riggs was commissioned as a lieutenant and served in Korea for 16 months from 1956-57. The war had ended in 1953 in a truce and Riggs was sent with the United Nations Command Military Armistice Commission, which was making sure the rules of the armistice were being enforced. One of the rules of the armistice was monitoring military equipment so the UNCMAC would see if equipment, like tanks, met the guidelines of the requirements. The agreement also included the establishment of the demilitarized zone, also known as the DMZ, between the borders of North and South Korea.
In one of his books, “Remember When,” Riggs writes about his experience in Korea. He writes about his first impression of arriving in Korea in January 1956 and recalling the “desolate” place. He remembers seeing old men walking along the road with a load of supplies strapped to their backs. In his time in Korea, he was stationed at Munsan-ni, Seoul, Panmunjom and Yong Dong Po.
In Munsan-ni, he was the base supply officer and special services officer who was responsible for ordering and distributing things like uniforms, bedding, barracks, furniture, tents and vehicles for around 300 troops, he wrote in his book.
Riggs also wrote about serving as an escort officer in Seoul and escorted South Korea’s President Syngman Rhee; Army Chief of Staff General Maxwell Taylor; and Gen. L.L. Lemnitzer, the far east station commander in Tokyo.
Even though he was there a few years after the war, Seoul had a lot of rubble and destruction.
“Seoul was a beat up city,” Riggs said. “You could tell there had been a war.”
However, a lot has changed since then and Seoul has had decades to be built up and even hosted the Olympics in 2018. Riggs enjoyed seeing the city on TV while watching the Olympics, even though if he went back he wouldn’t recognize it.
“Now it’s a big, beautiful, modern city,” he said.
In his book, Riggs also recalls his time in Yong Dong Po, which was 10-15 miles from Seoul. He was stationed at a railway security company because Koreans were jumping on the trains and stealing supplies.
Riggs writes about one event that reminded him of a movie scene. A sergeant from Spirit Lake, Idaho, shot three or four thieves to stop them from robbing the train. The man, Sgt. Wilson, later was decorated for the action.
Panmunjom was right at the border between North and South Korea, near the DMZ.
“You could stand and look into North Korea and there a few feet away would be the North Korea military,” Riggs said.
“Every once in a while there’d be a little ruckus there,” Riggs said about serving so close to the border.
During his service in Korea, because he was on commission with the UI, Riggs met and saw several others from the university and Idaho while he was there. When he was on leave he would fly to Japan. In Tokyo, he wrote about riding “tiny taxis, which the drivers drove very fast like a fire truck going to a fire.” He shopped in a place called Ginza, where he purchased a pair of binoculars for $10 that he still owns. The pay was $250 a month, but it was plenty to live on because he didn’t have to cover room and board.
Riggs was released from active duty on Sept. 2, 1957, and spent six more years in the inactive reserves and would have been recalled if there was a national emergency.
In his books, Riggs calls the experience in the Army a wonderful opportunity and was thankful he was able to serve, even if he didn’t realize it at the time.
“The terms ‘duty and country’ might sound a little corny to some, but to me and most people, I’m sure it has meaning,” he wrote.
The experience of meeting interesting people and being in interesting places helped him mature and broadened his outlook.
“I am glad I wasn’t home starting my teaching career because I feel my Army experiences helped me when I did start my civilian profession,” Riggs wrote. “Most men my age served in the military, but I know a few who for some reason didn’t. I always feel sorry for them because I know what they missed. I am still very interested in the Army and always enjoy talking with young soldiers I see in places like airports.”
Later, Riggs received a Korea Defense Service Medal for his service that is given to those who served at least 30 consecutive days in the South Korean theater after July 28, 1954. When he returned from his service, he was an educator for 34 years in Lewiston, Seattle, Anatone, Riggins, Craigmont and Rosalia, working in administrative roles and teaching history. That love of history also led him to write 10 books about local history. As a history teacher, he at times taught students about the war and was known for telling stories of “when I was in Korea.”
The Korean War is often referred to as “the forgotten war,” a description he agrees with. “I’d say it’s sort of forgotten how many American boys died.”
He said that World War II is well-remembered but then people jump to the Vietnam War because of all the political controversy. The Korean War in the middle of those two wars gets forgotten. However, telling his own story and writing it in books helps those people and the conflict to be remembered.
