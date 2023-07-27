Packages proved a gift to sender, receiver

Senes Orton didn’t meet his son until the youngster was 6 months old.
The U.S. Army soldier was home on leave from the Korean War for Christmas, the first time he laid eyes on his baby boy, Duane Orton.
Duane doesn’t remember it of course. Nor does he recall his family sending care packages to his dad, or gathering together to read the letters his father sent home.
But he can envision those scenes, a vital part of families supporting their loved ones stationed overseas, based on ones he would later witness involving his uncle Larry who served in Vietnam.
“We’d all go over to my grandparents house when Larry’s letter would arrive and sit around and my mom or somebody would read the letter out loud. We’d look at his photographs.”
Care packages were a big deal for both the recipient and the sender. It was a way to stay connected.
“You can imagine how happy you’d be to get something, you know, letters from home, maybe some photographs,” said Duane. “Probably a pretty big deal, because I don’t think my mom had been married for a long one when he went over.”
His uncle Larry would ask for things like socks and the family would gather them and other niceties, put them in a box and then use popcorn as packing material. Duane wondered why they used an edible void filler.
It turns out the practice, which became a family tradition, started with his father. Duane isn’t sure why his family used popcorn as packing “peanuts” that first time, but it ended up being a big hit in a roundabout way. Senes loved the things sent to him, but he saw the popcorn for what it was — a space filler.
“He was going to throw it out. But evidently, they had these little kids that would work in their shop, or clean their bunks, or whatever. And so he said that they loved that popcorn, so they made sure that they filled up every box they sent to him.”
Senes Orton stopped going to school in the eighth grade and opted for a different kind of learning.
“He hung out at a body shop. And these guys, after a while, just put him to work. And then he quit school. And he did that the rest of his life — body and paint,” said Duane, of Lewiston.
It isn’t clear if Senes was drafted or joined the Army on his own, but he shipped out to Korea in 1953. On his way there, the ship he was on needed a small repair and leaders asked if there was a welder among the ranks. Senes volunteered and made the fix.
“Because of that, they gave him a pass so that he could go to the front of the line every time they’d eat,” Duane said. “He thought that was a big deal; he thought that was pretty cool.”
In Korea, his experience in the autobody shop and his natural talent at working with his hands landed him an assignment to the motorpool. Duane doesn’t know if his dad saw action. Later in his life, he rarely shared stories of his time in Korea.
“There were, you know, goofy stories like guard duty and guarding some trains and then at the shop, somebody got a hold of an old tank and they brought it in and they cut it all down and made kind of like a dune buggy out of it. And they’d drive that around. He told that story, but that’s pretty much it. He didn’t really talk about it (the war) much.”
Duane knows his dad achieved marksman certification during training. Before he stopped going to school, Duane said his father often skipped class and went hunting instead. Pursuing game remained a favorite pastime throughout his life and served as a vehicle for father and son to bond.
Duane said he learned a lot from his dad, most importantly how to work.
“If nothing else, I have my work ethic because he was a hardworking guy. My mom and her side of the family were good people, but they were not real energetic. But he wasn’t like that at all. It was always nose down.”
Senes would often buy wrecked cars to fix up and sell.
“He’d come home, crash for just a few minutes, and go out into the garage and then work until late in the evening. And that’s pretty much how his days went.”
Senes died of a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 78.
