Not everything has to be so superficial, especially when it comes to serving the country.
Glen Morgan, an 89-year-old Lewiston resident, served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-56.
Following his high school graduation, Morgan spent one year at Westminster College in Salt Lake City before deciding to enlist in the military.
Morgan was convinced to join the service following his older brother’s decision to do so earlier that same year. This wasn’t the first of theMorgan clan to enlist in the military, not by a long shot.
Glen grew up in a small farmhouse outside of Malad, Idaho, and was the youngest of 12 siblings. Seven of the Morgan bunch had spent time in the military, so it was only right for Glen to do the same.
The Morgan septet is a pretty decorated bunch as far as experience and accomplishments go, collecting a Purple Heart, jumping out of airplanes, and having endless stories to tell at family functions.
That’s really all it’s ever been about for Glen — making sure to do as his family did while going on his own unique journey.
After completing boot camp in 1952, Morgan attended radio school. While in school, he learned ways to relay messages to his shipmates, mainly using techniques such as Morse code. Morgan is still familiar with how to use it to this day, despite his age.
Morgan became proficient enough in these skills to rank as high as petty officer first class during his four-year stint in the Navy.
After Morgan wrapped up his contract with the U.S. Navy, he decided it was time to return home, stating that he “did his time.”
Once back, he attended the University of Idaho, where he’d get his degree in education, a decision that was once again influenced by family.
The Lewiston School District offered the UI graduate a spot on its staff, a place he would retire from as superintendent.
While in the education field, Morgan met his wife, Delores, a retired elementary school teacher.
Throughout the couple’s many years of marriage, Delores has been the one to keep Glen’s memory of the service alive.
One night, in an effort to “save some space,” Delores caught Glen trying to dispose of his military uniform.
This move infuriated Delores, who, like many others with loved ones in the service, couldn’t fathom why he wouldn’t want a memento from his Navy days.
So, in an attempt to save closet space, and instead occupy wall space, Delores decided to make a quilt and frame it.
This quilt displays several photos and patches of Morgan’s accomplishments throughout his years of service.
This includes photos of Morgan on his first day of radio school in 1952, all the locations he’s been, as well as the ships he’s spent time on.
This physical representation of Morgan’s life in the military has helped him recall a time that is now a bit hazy for the man, who had a stroke not too long ago.
For example, when Morgan took a look at the quilt, the first thing he talked about was his time in Adak, Alaska, in 1958.
While in Alaska, they sent Morgan to the farthest island, where he was one of just 14 people working on the ship.
As for his station, he was one of three. And there were several advantages to working with such a small group.
“We had an open kitchen,” Morgan said. “We could go up there and eat anytime we wanted.”
It was truly the little things that made the military enjoyable for Morgan. And when it comes down to it, while he doesn’t glamorize his experience, or give himself much credit, if he could go back and do it all over, he would.
“I’d do it again,” Morgan said. “It was just the thing to do in our family.”
