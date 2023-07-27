Stroke resurrects Korean War vet’s darkest memories

Bob Heitstuman recounts his time in Korea.

 Tribune file

This story originally was published May 25, 2009, in the Tribune. Robert “Bob” Heitstuman died Aug. 16, 2020, in Pomeroy, at the age of 94.

POMEROY — For more than half a century, Bob Heitstuman opted to keep his Korean War experiences to himself.