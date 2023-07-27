Leo Cline was 21 years old and working at the Potlatch lumber mill when he was drafted into the U.S. Army National Guard.
Shortly after, he was sent to Korea where he served until the end of the war in 1953.
Today, the 92-year-old Clarkston resident mostly remembers the bitter cold from his time in what’s now known as the “Forgotten War.”
“I would crawl into bed with all my clothes on except my boots,” Cline said.
He served as a member of the Wyoming Army National Guard 300th Armored Field Artillery Battalion, known as the Cowboy Cannoneers. Cline and the other Cannoneers served in North Korea; in fact, they were the farthest north.
They had the furthest American battery north of the 38th parallel.
Cline, who grew up in Juliaetta and Genesee, served as a corporal during his time in the service. He drove an M7 Priest armored vehicle. Sometimes the local children, many of whom were orphans, would help unload the ammunition, Cline said.
He remembers sharing a small underground bunker with four or five other members of his unit — the memories of the bunker aren’t exactly fond memories.
“There was no heat and no windows,” he said. “It was just a hole dug in the ground and some bunks down there.”
Amid the tight quarters, however, he forged close friendships with the other men in his unit. His closest friend was named Kenneth, and they kept in touch until Kenneth’s death several years ago. He and the other members of the 300th battalion attended an annual reunion in Wyoming for decades after their service.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., read into the Congressional Record that the Cowboy Cannoneers met for their final battalion reunion on Oct. 1, 2010, which marked the 60th anniversary of their Korean War mobilization.
Cline considers himself “pretty lucky” during his time there.
He recalled one day in which he initially volunteered to go out on a ship to do some work that he wasn’t required to do. Then he changed his mind and decided to get off the ship. All of the men who had stayed aboard were captured. Luckily, the men were released shortly after.
As for his service, he didn’t think much about the United States’ role in the war.
“I was just doing my job,” he said. “... I wasn’t there because I wanted to be.”
He stayed in the service for two years, and returned to the region to again work for Potlatch, where he remained for around 42 years.
He now is retired and lives in Clarkston with his wife, Violeta.
Guido can be reached at lguido@lmtribune.com.
